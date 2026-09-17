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Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines Ukraine Politics

Zelenskiy Names Anton Kovalskyi as Ukraine's Acting Prosecutor General

Leadership Changes and Corruption Allegations in Ukraine's Prosecutor General Office

Appointment of Anton Kovalskyi

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Anton Kovalskyi as acting prosecutor general, a presidential decree showed on Thursday.

Removal of Ruslan Kravchenko

Zelenskiy removed former prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko by decree earlier this week, with lawmakers approving the decision in a vote on Tuesday.

Kovalskyi's Background

Kovalskyi, 42, has since July 2025 headed the regional prosecutor's office in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Corruption Probe and Resignation

Kravchenko resigned last week after a probe by anti-corruption bodies reached his office.

Allegations by Anti-Corruption Agencies

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) had alleged that Kravchenko's subordinate organised a ring to cover up call centres that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners.

Kravchenko's Response

Kravchenko has denied any involvement and has not been charged with a crime or named as a suspect.

Counter-Accusations and Ongoing Dispute

In a twist on Monday, Kravchenko accused NABU chief Semen Kryvonos of falsifying documents and carrying out the faked adoption of a child in 2009, and said the agencies' probe was aimed at halting investigations into their own operations. NABU and SAPO have denied Kravchenko's claims.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Anton Kovalskyi, 42, served as regional prosecutor in Khmelnytskyi since July 2025 before being tapped as acting prosecutor general.
  • Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned after anti‑corruption agencies uncovered an alleged scheme protecting fraudulent call centers and conducting money‑laundering, though he denies involvement and faces no charges
  • Following his resignation, Kravchenko released allegations and a notice of suspicion against NABU chief Semen Kryvonos, claims which NABU and SAPO dismiss as baseless

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as Ukraine's acting prosecutor general?
Anton Kovalskyi was appointed as Ukraine's acting prosecutor general by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Why did former prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko resign?
Ruslan Kravchenko resigned after a probe by anti-corruption bodies reached his office, though he denies involvement and is not charged.
What allegations were made against Kravchenko's office?
Kravchenko's subordinate was alleged to have organised a ring covering up call centres defrauding Ukrainians and foreigners.
How did Kravchenko respond to the allegations against him?
Kravchenko denied involvement and accused the head of NABU of falsifying documents and orchestrating a faked adoption.
What is Anton Kovalskyi's previous position?
Since July 2025, Anton Kovalskyi has headed the regional prosecutor's office in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region.

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