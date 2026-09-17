Berentzen Shares Soar After Confirming Takeover Talks With Sazerac
Berentzen and Sazerac Takeover Negotiations
Berentzen Shares Surge
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Berentzen jumped about 22% to a 14-month high on Thursday, after the German spirits manufacturer confirmed negotiations over a potential takeover bid from New Orleans-based alcohol producer Sazerac.
Market Capitalization Details
Based on Wednesday's closing price, Berentzen had a market capitalization of about €35 million ($40 million).
Company Statement on Developments
The company said it would keep investors and the public informed of any developments as required by law.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)