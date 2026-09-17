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Finance

Berentzen shares soar after it confirms talks over potential takeover by Sazerac

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Berentzen Shares Soar After Confirming Takeover Talks With Sazerac

Berentzen and Sazerac Takeover Negotiations

Berentzen Shares Surge

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Berentzen jumped about 22% to a 14-month high on Thursday, after the German spirits manufacturer confirmed negotiations over a potential takeover bid from New Orleans-based alcohol producer Sazerac.

Market Capitalization Details

Based on Wednesday's closing price, Berentzen had a market capitalization of about €35 million ($40 million).

Company Statement on Developments

The company said it would keep investors and the public informed of any developments as required by law.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Berentzen confirmed it is in negotiations with Sazerac for a voluntary takeover offer of all its shares, triggering a ~22% share price jump to a 14‑month high.
  • The German beverage maker, listed in Frankfurt, was valued at about €35 million ($40 million) based on the prior day’s closing price.
  • Sazerac, a New Orleans–based spirits producer, has a track record of large acquisitions, having bid ~$15 billion for Brown‑Forman and acquired UK’s Au Vodka for around €350 million — indicating strong firepower behind this potential deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Berentzen shares soar?
Shares in Berentzen soared after the company confirmed it is in negotiations for a potential takeover bid by Sazerac.
Who is Sazerac?
Sazerac is a New Orleans-based alcohol producer currently in talks to acquire Berentzen.
What is Berentzen's current market capitalization?
Based on Wednesday's closing price, Berentzen had a market capitalization of about €35 million ($40 million).
Will Berentzen provide further updates on the takeover?
The company said it will keep investors and the public informed of any developments as required by law.

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