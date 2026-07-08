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UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UK Pay Awards Remain Steady at 3.5% Through May 2024, IDR Reports

Overview of Recent UK Pay Settlement Trends

Stability in Pay Settlements

July 8 (Reuters) - British pay settlements held steady in the three months to May, a survey showed on Thursday, a sign that the domestic wage pressures watched closely by the Bank of England remain stubbornly high.

Data company Incomes Data Research (IDR) said the median pay award across the economy was 3.5% for a fifth survey running.

Comparative Insights from Other Surveys

Last month a survey from human resources publisher Brightmine also showed pay awards settling north of 3%, although employers forecast smaller deals in 2027.

Impact of National Living Wage Increase

IDR said pay awards were bolstered in part by April's 4.1% rise in the National Living Wage to £12.71 ($16.96) an hour, which fed through to reviews in lower-paying sectors such as care, hospitality and retail.

Trends Among Manufacturing Employers

The company noted an increase in higher-end pay deals among manufacturing employers.

Recruitment and Retention Pressures

"They still face pressures to offer competitive rates of pay in order to recruit and retain staff," said IDR senior researcher Zoe Woolacott.

Survey Methodology and Coverage

IDR's survey was based on 247 awards from across the whole economy effective between March 1 and May 31, mostly at large organisations and together covering nearly 3.9 million workers.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Median pay settlements in the UK held steady at 3.5% for the three months to May, marking the fifth consecutive survey at that level, highlighting sustained wage pressure. (investing.com)
  • The April rise in the National Living Wage to £12.71 an hour supported pay awards in lower‑pay sectors like care, hospitality, and retail, while manufacturing saw more high‑end deals. (investing.com)
  • Brightmine’s parallel survey showed a slightly lower median of 3.2% for the same period, and indicated employers expect much lower pay awards in 2027—many in the 2–3% range. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the median UK pay award in the three months to May 2024?
The median UK pay award held steady at 3.5% for the fifth consecutive survey, according to IDR.
What contributed to the sustained pay awards in the UK?
April's 4.1% rise in the National Living Wage, along with competitive pressures in various sectors, bolstered pay awards.
Which sectors saw the biggest impact from the National Living Wage increase?
Lower-paying sectors such as care, hospitality, and retail were most affected by the National Living Wage increase.
How large was the IDR survey sample on UK pay settlements?
The IDR survey analyzed 247 awards covering nearly 3.9 million workers across the UK economy.
Are UK wage pressures still a concern for the Bank of England?
Yes, high pay settlements suggest that domestic wage pressures remain a concern for the Bank of England.

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