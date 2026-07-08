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Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil Geopolitics

Oil Jumps Over $1 as US Strikes Iran, Tensions Disrupt Global Oil Markets

US-Iran Conflict Drives Oil Price Surge and Global Market Disruption

By Shariq Khan

Oil Prices Spike Following US Military Action

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than a dollar a barrel in post-settlement trade on Wednesday after the U.S. military began launching fresh strikes on Iran.

Market Reaction to US President's Statements

Both crude benchmarks had settled at their highest in over two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes against Iran as soon as Wednesday night. Trump also said that an interim deal to end the Iran war was "over", but then ruled out full-fledged war.

Brent and WTI Crude Futures Performance

Brent crude futures last traded up at $79.28 a barrel, after settling up more than 5% at $78.02 to end Wednesday's session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $74.76 a barrel, up from the session's settlement level of $73.52.

Escalating Military Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military's Central Command announced on Wednesday it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to traffic.

Details of Recent Strikes and Regional Impact

Ongoing U.S. strikes against Iran are expected to be bigger than attacks carried out on Tuesday, a U.S. official told Reuters. Explosions were reported by Iranian media in Bandar Abbas, Abu Musa, Bushehr, and other parts of the country.

Background: Flare-Up in the Strait of Hormuz

The latest strikes follow a flare-up in tensions triggered by Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following which the U.S. revoked sanctions relief for Iranian oil sales that were agreed in the interim deal between the two sides last month. Iran on Wednesday said it had struck U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, triggering U.S. retaliatory strikes.

Global Oil Supply and Security Concerns

A fifth of global oil supplies traversed the strait prior to the Iran war, and Tehran's control of the waterway has been its main leverage in a conflict that started with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran on February 28.

Maritime Security Threats Intensify

Maritime authorities raised the threat risk for vessels transiting the strait to "severe" after attacks on two tankers on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. launched fresh airstrikes targeting over 80 Iranian military sites, raising fears of renewed conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz (axios.com).
  • Oil benchmarks jumped substantially — Brent rose around 6–7% to near $79 and WTI climbed about 6% to the mid‑70s — marking the largest daily gains since April (axios.com).
  • The U.S. also revoked temporary waivers under the MOU allowing Iranian oil exports, intensifying market concerns about tightening supply and prompting renewed volatility (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after US strikes on Iran?
Oil prices climbed as US launched new strikes on Iran, raising concerns about disruptions in global oil supply, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz is a key passage for global oil shipments. Tensions and attacks in the area threaten safe oil transit, impacting pricing worldwide.
How much did Brent crude and WTI prices increase?
Brent crude rose over 5% to $78.02, last trading at $79.28 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate climbed to $74.76, up from $73.52 per barrel.
What triggered the US retaliatory strikes on Iran?
US strikes followed Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's strikes on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.
What measures have maritime authorities taken?
Authorities raised the threat risk for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz to "severe" after attacks on two tankers and ongoing regional conflict.

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