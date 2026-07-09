GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Western Europe records hottest June on record, EU scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Climate Change Europe

Western Europe Experiences Record-Breaking June Heatwave, EU Reports

Record Heatwave Impacts and Climate Data in Western Europe

By Kate Abnett

Confirmation of Record Temperatures

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Western Europe just experienced its warmest June on record, EU scientists confirmed on Thursday, after an extreme heatwave at the end of the month smashed temperature records, disrupted power supplies and shut schools.

Last month was also the second-warmest June globally, and the planet experienced the highest June sea surface temperatures since records began, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

Temperature Data and Affected Regions

The average temperature in Western Europe last month was 20.74 degrees Celsius (69.3 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 3 C above the average for June during 1991-2020, the data showed.

Copernicus defines the region as spreading from Spain and the United Kingdom eastwards as far as Italy, Germany and part of Austria. Western Europe has now suffered three intense heatwaves in as many months, with countries including Spain and Portugal in the grip of another this week.

Expert Commentary on Climate Trends

"June 2026 underscored how profoundly the climate is changing," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. "The result is increasingly intense heatwaves, a persistently warm ocean, and growing risks for people, ecosystems and infrastructure across Europe and beyond.”

Consequences of the Heatwave

National authorities reported more than 4,700 excess deaths in France, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands during the June heatwave — with the total across other countries likely to be higher — while the intense heat also fuelled wildfires in Iberia and France and exacerbated drought conditions.

Role of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from burning coal, oil and gas, have increased the planet's average temperature to around 1.4 ‌C ⁠above pre-industrial times in the 19th century, according to the World Meteorological Organization. That higher baseline means temperatures can now hit higher peaks during heatwaves.

"The relationship between heatwaves and global warming is about as straightforward as it gets: on a hotter planet, there will be more heatwaves, and they will become more intense," said Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

Global Factors and Historical Context

Globally, C3S said other factors were at play in driving sea surface temperatures to a record high for June — including the development of a strong El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean.

El Niño and European Heatwave Analysis

El Niño did not contribute to Europe's June heatwave, while climate change played a clear role in worsening the extreme temperatures, a scientific study after the event found.

Temperature Records and Verification

C3S's temperature records go back to 1940, and are cross-checked with global temperature records dating back to 1850.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Western Europe’s June 2026 averaged 20.74 °C, the highest ever recorded for the region—surpassing 1991–2020 norms by over 3 °C, per Copernicus C3S data.
  • Global sea surface temperatures for June 2026 also set new records, driven partly by a strengthening El Niño pattern (climate.copernicus.eu).
  • June’s extreme heat in Western Europe broke national daily records across multiple countries and caused widespread health, infrastructure, and environmental disruptions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How hot was June in Western Europe compared to previous years?
June 2026 in Western Europe averaged 20.74°C, over 3°C above the 1991-2020 June average, marking it the hottest on record.
What were the key impacts of the June heatwave in Western Europe?
The heatwave disrupted power supplies, shut schools, fueled wildfires, worsened drought, and led to over 4,700 excess deaths.
Did climate change play a role in the June 2026 heatwave?
Yes, scientists confirm climate change clearly worsened the extreme temperatures experienced during the June 2026 heatwave.
Which countries were most affected by the June heatwave?
Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands reported major impacts, including high mortality and wildfires.
Did El Niño influence the European heatwave?
No, the scientific study found El Niño did not contribute to Europe's June heatwave but did drive global sea surface temperatures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume

Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume

Image for Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets

Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets

Image for Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Image for Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston

Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston

Image for UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows

UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows

Image for Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports
UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports
Image for Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Image for Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures
Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures
Image for EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years
EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years
Image for Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'
Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'
Image for Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations
Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations
Image for US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports
US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports
Image for Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures
Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures
Image for US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan
US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan
Image for Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports
Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports
Image for Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Image for Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
View All Finance Posts