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Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Dollar Holds Firm as Gulf Tensions and Oil Surge Raise Fed Hike Bets

By Jiaxing Li

Market Reactions to Gulf Tensions and Oil Price Surge

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held firm against most major currencies on Thursday as renewed Gulf tensions revived safe-haven bids while surging oil prices boosted rate hike bets, keeping the Japanese yen under pressure.

Currency Movements and Central Bank Actions

The dollar fetched 162.41 yen, hovering near the strongest level since July 1. The euro and the British pound were largely flat and traded at $1.1426 and $1.3392, respectively.

The New Zealand dollar remained well bid after the previous day's rate hike and the central bank's hawkish stance, extending its gains by 0.5% to $0.5725. The Australian dollar added 0.1% at $0.6936.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was little changed at 100.96.

Safe-Haven Demand and Analyst Insights

"A flare-up of Middle East tensions has rattled global markets again and jammed a war risk premium back into asset prices," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The most significant second-order effect of the jump in oil prices is what it means for inflation and global interest rates, he added. "A jump in oil prices could bring forward the timing of a Fed hike."

Oil Prices, Fed Hike Bets, and Treasury Yields

The U.S. military said it launched a round of fresh strikes on Iran hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over", sending oil prices sharply higher.

That gave investors a "wake-up call" on how energy prices can stoke inflation pressures, sending U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields to seven-week highs as the markets priced in a higher risk of rate hikes.

FOMC Minutes and Rate Hike Probabilities

Adding to the pressure, the June FOMC minutes, the first under Chair Kevin Warsh, also showed a hawkish split as concern about high inflation mounted. The markets have increased the implied probability of a hike this year to about 87%, according to CME FedWatch.

Oil Futures Performance

Brent crude futures were up at $79.28 a barrel, after settling up more than 5% at $78.02 on Wednesday, the highest in over two weeks.

Yen's Struggle Continues

Rising oil prices, fuelled by Middle East tensions, are pushing the yen back toward levels that risk eroding confidence in the currency.

The Japanese yen is struggling to regain ground after hitting 162.71 overnight, near its 40-year trough, erasing most of last week's unexplained, sudden jump against the dollar.

Speculation on Japanese Intervention

That rebound was widely suspected to have been the result of stealth Japanese intervention, but is unlikely to be officially confirmed until the end of the month when the Ministry of Finance releases its intervention data, said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

Outlook for the Yen

"Whether it becomes a more meaningful medium-term high will ultimately depend on incoming U.S. data and, to some degree, developments in the Japanese government bond market."

(Reporting by Jiaxing LiEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East unrest and higher oil prices are fueling safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar, pressuring the yen near 162.4 levels.
  • Brent crude climbed above $79 a barrel after fresh U.S. strikes on Iran, reinforcing market expectations of tighter Fed policy.
  • CME FedWatch data show markets are pricing in a modest probability of a July rate hike, while expectations for further hikes later in the year have risen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar rising against major currencies?
The US dollar is rising due to renewed Gulf tensions, surging oil prices, and increased bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
How did oil prices impact Federal Reserve rate hike expectations?
A jump in oil prices fueled inflation concerns, which led markets to price in a higher probability of a Fed rate hike.
Why is the Japanese yen struggling?
The Japanese yen is under pressure due to rising oil prices and ongoing Middle East tensions, and has lost most of its recent gains against the dollar.
What effect did recent US military action in the Gulf have on markets?
Fresh US military strikes in the Gulf region pushed oil prices higher and increased safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
What did the latest FOMC minutes reveal?
The June FOMC minutes showed a hawkish split among policymakers, reflecting growing concern about high inflation.

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