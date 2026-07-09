Volkswagen Supervisory Board Weighs Massive Job Cuts and Plant Closures

Volkswagen Faces Critical Decisions Amid Restructuring Plans

By Rachel More and Christina Amann

Supervisory Board Meeting and Worker Protests

WOLFSBURG, Germany, July 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's proposal to slash tens of thousands more jobs and close factories faces a major test on Thursday as the groups that control Europe's largest carmaker meet to discuss the plans, drawing worker protests at plants across the country.

Faced with high costs and excess plant capacity at home while battling Chinese competition and tariffs on car imports into the United States, Volkswagen is under unprecedented pressure to overhaul the business model that carried the group's growth for decades.

Key Stakeholders and Meeting Details

At Thursday's supervisory board meeting at Volkswagen's headquarters in the German city of Wolfsburg, scheduled to start at 1230 GMT, CEO Oliver Blume must convince the committee's powerful labour faction to accept deeper cuts across the group, which includes the Audi and Porsche brands.

He also faces pressure from the Porsche and Piech owner families who have seen tens of billions of euros wiped off the market value of their core investments in recent years.

Unprecedented Restructuring Plan

Potential Plant Closures and Job Cuts

UNPRECEDENTED RESTRUCTURING PLAN COULD DOUBLE JOB CUTS

In what would be the group's biggest restructuring to date, sources have said Blume is considering the closure of four German plants — Hanover, Emden, Zwickau and Audi's Neckarsulm site — as well as 100,000 job cuts, double the current number.

Supervisory Board Composition and Challenges

Volkswagen's supervisory board includes representatives from the owner families, unions and the state government of Lower Saxony, an uneasy combination that complicates decision-making.

In Blume's last restructuring deal in late 2024, unions clinched a commitment from management to avoid German plant closures, prompting Volkswagen to seek alternative uses for underutilised sites.

This includes the long-running search for a defence partner for Volkswagen's Osnabrueck factory and the possibility of producing models designed for the Chinese market in Germany.

Plant Utilisation and Future Projections

Mobility Global data seen by Reuters estimates that the group's car plants in Germany will operate at 81% of their standard capacity in 2026. That rate deteriorates to 73% by the end of the decade, even after the expected removal of Osnabrueck from the network.

In 2026, Zwickau is the best performer among the four sites threatened with closure with a utilisation rate of 88%, but that is forecast to plunge to 42% by 2030, the data shows.

Union Response and Worker Mobilisation

IG Metall's Call to Action

UNION CALLS FOR SAFEGUARDING GERMAN PRODUCTION

Ahead of the supervisory board meeting, Germany's top industrial union IG Metall is rallying workers at around 20 Volkswagen Group sites across the country to protest against the plans and call on management to safeguard German production.

Statements from Union Leadership

"This is a clear message to the board: Not on our watch!" IG Metall President Christiane Benner, who also serves as deputy chair of Volkswagen's supervisory board, said in a statement.

"In difficult times, we stand together and demand that the group and policymakers come up with ideas and plans to ensure full capacity at our plants and protect us from unfair competition," she added.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina Amann; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)