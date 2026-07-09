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Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Climb After US Strikes Iran, Impacting Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Drive Oil Market Volatility

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Movements Following US Strikes

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday after the U.S. launched fresh strikes against Iran, denting hopes for an end to the Iran war and for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for one-fifth of pre-war global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1% to $78.8 a barrel by 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 74 cents, or 1.01%, at $74.26 a barrel.

Both crude benchmarks, WTI and Brent, rose more than a dollar in post-settlement trade on Wednesday after the U.S. military began launching fresh strikes on Iran.

Market Reaction to Political Developments

Before that, the benchmarks had settled at their highest in over two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes against Iran as soon as Wednesday night.

Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military said it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over".

Impact on Shipping and Oil Flow

The rush of oil that passed through the strait in recent weeks is over for now, with shipowners expected to take a more cautious stance, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Response from Shipping and Insurance Sectors

The U.S. said its latest round of attacks was in response to Tuesday's assault on three tankers transiting the strait. The U.S. attacks rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power.

Iran said on Wednesday it attacked U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to earlier U.S. strikes on infrastructure.

Some war underwriters have advised shipping companies to pause voyages through the Strait of Hormuz, and others are reviewing their policy terms after Iran's renewed vessel attacks, insurance industry sources said on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Nia Williams and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. conducted precision strikes on over 80 targets in Iran—including air defenses, radar, missile sites and small boats—as retaliation for tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz (lemonde.fr).
  • Brent and U.S. WTI crude prices climbed about 1%, building on more than 2–3% gains from the previous day as fears of renewed supply disruption intensified (axios.com).
  • Shipping and insurance markets remain jittery: war‑risk premiums are elevated and some tankers are avoiding the strait, reducing maritime traffic through this critical chokepoint (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after US strikes on Iran?
Oil prices rose due to US strikes on Iran, which increased fears about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil transit route.
How much did Brent crude and WTI crude prices increase?
Brent crude futures rose 78 cents to $78.8 a barrel, and WTI crude rose 74 cents to $74.26 a barrel.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for oil markets?
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint that handles around one-fifth of pre-war global oil supplies.
What was the US response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz?
The US launched new strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open after attacks on three tankers.
How are shipping companies reacting to the renewed conflict?
Some shipping companies are pausing voyages through the Strait, and insurers are reviewing their policies due to increased risks.

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