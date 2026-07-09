Asian Shares Rally on Semiconductor Rebound and Oil Price Surge Amid Gulf Tensions

Market Movements and Economic Impacts

By Stella Qiu

Asian Share Performance

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed on Thursday as semiconductors got a respite from heavy selling, though gains were capped by a surge in oil prices as a resumption of hostilities in the Gulf reignited inflation fears and hammered bonds.

Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose for a third straight session after President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran to end the war was "over". U.S. military also launched fresh strikes on Iran for a second day to open the Strait of Hormuz, although Trump later said he did not expect a return to a full-fledged war, helping soothe concerns.

Brent Crude and Inflation Fears

Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to $78.65 a barrel and were up 9% this week to cross above $80 a barrel for the first time since June 22. That knocked global bond markets and boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates this year to tame inflation, with Fed funds futures now implying 38 basis points of policy tightening this year, back to where they were a week ago.

Wall Street and Semiconductor Recovery

Wall Street initially fell on Trump's comments but climbed off session lows, with the Nasdaq eking out a small gain of 0.2%. Chip giant Nvidia rallied 3.6% after media reports that China plans to allow its top AI firms to buy a limited number of the company's H200 chips.

Regional Markets Overview

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.3% to break a three-day losing streak.

South Korea and Europe

South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 3.8%, driven by a 3.6% rise in Samsung and a 7.5% surge in SK Hynix as investors bought into the recent sell-off in chipmakers.

Wall Street futures were flat in Asia, while Europe's pan-region stock futures rallied 0.9%.

Expert Commentary and Market Sentiment

"At this stage, the market still appears skewed towards the view that the (Iran) conflict ultimately de-escalates, and negotiations resume around the Memorandum of Understanding," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"Nevertheless, traders understand the need to remain open-minded. The situation remains highly fluid, and conviction around timing is exceptionally difficult."

Central Bank Actions and Bond Yields

Minutes released by the Fed showed concern about mounting inflation among policymakers as a few participants said there was already a case to raise borrowing costs, before ultimately agreeing with their colleagues to hold rates steady last month.

Bond Market Movements

The global bond rout deepened in Asia. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.880%, the highest since September 1996, while Australia's 10-year government bond yields increased 4 bps to 4.924%, the highest since early June.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed another 2 basis points to 4.5852% on Thursday after rising 4 bps overnight. They were up 10 bps so far this week.

Currency and Commodity Markets

The reaction in the currency markets was rather muted, with the dollar failing to hold on to its yield support and last down 0.2% to 162.38 yen. That was not far from 40-year peaks of 162.84 as speculators remain wary of Japanese intervention.

The euro edged up 0.1% to $1.1428, while sterling also rose 0.1% to $1.3401, just below a three-week peak of $1.341.

Gold was flat at $4,079 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)