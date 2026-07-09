GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil jumps as Gulf hostilities resume

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Stocks Oil Asia

Asian Shares Rally on Semiconductor Rebound and Oil Price Surge Amid Gulf Tensions

Market Movements and Economic Impacts

By Stella Qiu

Asian Share Performance

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed on Thursday as semiconductors got a respite from heavy selling, though gains were capped by a surge in oil prices as a resumption of hostilities in the Gulf reignited inflation fears and hammered bonds.

Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose for a third straight session after President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran to end the war was "over". U.S. military also launched fresh strikes on Iran for a second day to open the Strait of Hormuz, although Trump later said he did not expect a return to a full-fledged war, helping soothe concerns. 

Brent Crude and Inflation Fears

Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to $78.65 a barrel and were up 9% this week to cross above $80 a barrel for the first time since June 22. That knocked global bond markets and boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates this year to tame inflation, with Fed funds futures now implying 38 basis points of policy tightening this year, back to where they were a week ago.

Wall Street and Semiconductor Recovery

Wall Street initially fell on Trump's comments but climbed off session lows, with the Nasdaq eking out a small gain of 0.2%. Chip giant Nvidia rallied 3.6% after media reports that China plans to allow its top AI firms to buy a limited number of the company's H200 chips.

Regional Markets Overview

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.3% to break a three-day losing streak.  

South Korea and Europe

South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 3.8%, driven by a 3.6% rise in Samsung and a 7.5% surge in SK Hynix as investors bought into the recent sell-off in chipmakers.

Wall Street futures were flat in Asia, while Europe's pan-region stock futures rallied 0.9%. 

Expert Commentary and Market Sentiment

"At this stage, the market still appears skewed towards the view that the (Iran) conflict ultimately de-escalates, and negotiations resume around the Memorandum of Understanding," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.  

"Nevertheless, traders understand the need to remain open-minded. The situation remains highly fluid, and conviction around timing is exceptionally difficult."

Central Bank Actions and Bond Yields

Minutes released by the Fed showed concern about mounting inflation among policymakers as a few participants said there was already a case to raise borrowing costs, before ultimately agreeing with their colleagues to hold rates steady last month. 

Bond Market Movements

The global bond rout deepened in Asia. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.880%, the highest since September 1996, while Australia's 10-year government bond yields increased 4 bps to 4.924%, the highest since early June. 

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed another 2 basis points to 4.5852% on Thursday after rising 4 bps overnight. They were up 10 bps so far this week.

Currency and Commodity Markets

The reaction in the currency markets was rather muted, with the dollar failing to hold on to its yield support and last down 0.2% to 162.38 yen. That was not far from 40-year peaks of 162.84 as speculators remain wary of Japanese intervention.

The euro edged up 0.1% to $1.1428, while sterling also rose 0.1% to $1.3401, just below a three-week peak of $1.341. 

Gold was flat at $4,079 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Asian equities rose—MSCI Asia ex‑Japan +0.8%, Nikkei +2.3%, KOSPI +3.8%—on chip stock rebounds amid strong Nvidia gains after news China may allow limited H200 chip purchases (m.investing.com)
  • Oil climbed for a third straight session (Brent up ~0.8% to ~$78–$80/bbl), after Trump declared the interim Iran ceasefire “over” and U.S. struck Iran again, stoking inflation and tightening financial conditions (investing.com)
  • Fed minutes showed officials grappled with upside inflation risks—particularly from AI and energy—boosting markets' expectations of further rate hikes this year, while bond yields rose sharply in Asia and the U.S. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares climb despite oil price surges?
Asian shares rose due to a rebound in semiconductor stocks, especially Nvidia, Samsung, and SK Hynix, even as oil prices surged on renewed Gulf hostilities.
What factors are currently impacting global bond markets?
Global bond markets were negatively affected by rising oil prices and renewed hostilities in the Gulf, which raised inflation fears and expectations of Fed rate hikes.
How did semiconductor companies perform in this session?
Semiconductor companies like Nvidia, Samsung, and SK Hynix saw significant gains as investors bought shares following recent sell-offs and favorable news from China.
What was the market's response to renewed hostilities in the Gulf?
Markets reacted to renewed Gulf hostilities with higher oil and bond yields, though overall sentiment hoped for de-escalation and a return to negotiations.
How did major Asian indexes perform?
The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose 0.8%, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.3%, and South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 3.8% on strength in chipmaker stocks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets

Dollar stands tall as Gulf tensions fuel oil price surge, Fed hike bets

Image for Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Oil rises after US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Image for Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston

Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston

Image for UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows

UK pay awards hold at 3.5% in three months to May, IDR survey shows

Image for Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

Image for UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports

UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran
Image for Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures
Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures
Image for EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years
EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years
Image for Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'
Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'
Image for Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations
Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations
Image for US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports
US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports
Image for Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures
Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures
Image for US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan
US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan
Image for Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports
Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports
Image for Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Image for Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
Image for Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies
Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies
View All Finance Posts