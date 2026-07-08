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UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK housing market downturn eased a little in June, RICS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UK Housing Market Shows Signs of Easing Downturn in June, RICS Reports

RICS Survey Highlights and Market Sentiment

July 9 (Reuters) - The downturn in Britain's housing market abated slightly last month, although sentiment remains fragile and prone to uncertainty, a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed on Thursday.

Interest Rates and Market Outlook

"While the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged, uncertainty around the outlook for inflation and borrowing costs continues to weigh on sentiment, even if the recent decline in oil prices is a welcome development," said RICS head of market and analysis Tarrant Parsons.

Key Findings from the RICS Survey

House Price Balance and Buyer Enquiries

RICS also said:

  • The survey's headline house price balance was little changed at -33%
  • May's reading was revised up slightly to -34%
  • A measure of new buyer enquiries improved to -29% from -34% in each of the previous two months, the least negative reading since February

Sales Expectations and Price Forecasts

  • Near-term sales expectations recovered to -16% from a March low of -34%, while over the 12-month horizon sales were seen broadly flat at +1% and price expectations rose to +8% from +6%

Rental Market Trends

  • In the rental market, tenant demand strengthened to +18%, the strongest since May 2025, while landlord instructions stayed negative at -18%; rents were expected to rise by about 2.5% over the next year

Market Outlook and Uncertainties

Political and Economic Factors

"Until there is greater clarity over both the political backdrop and the path of interest rates, housing market activity is likely to remain relatively subdued in the near term," Parsons said

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • House price sentiment remained weak at –33%, slightly better than May’s revised –34%
  • New buyer enquiries improved to –29%, the least negative since February, and near‑term sales expectations rose to –16%
  • Rental market showed stronger tenant demand (+18%), with rents expected to rise ~2.5%, though landlord listings remained negative (–18%)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the RICS survey reveal about the UK housing market in June?
The RICS survey showed the UK housing market downturn eased slightly in June, with minor improvements in price balance and buyer enquiries.
How have new buyer enquiries changed according to the RICS report?
New buyer enquiries improved to -29% from -34% in the previous two months, the least negative reading since February.
What are the near-term and 12-month sales expectations in the UK housing market?
Near-term sales expectations improved to -16% from March's -34%, while 12-month sales were projected to be broadly flat at +1%.
How did the rental market perform according to the June RICS survey?
Tenant demand in the rental market strengthened to +18%, the strongest since May 2025, but landlord instructions remained negative at -18%.
What factors continue to affect UK housing market sentiment?
Ongoing uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs, and the political backdrop continues to weigh on UK housing market sentiment.

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