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Azerbaijan signs investment agreements worth more than $10 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Azerbaijan signs investment agreements worth more than $10 billion 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Azerbaijan Inks Over $10 Billion in Investments and Expands Energy Sector

Major Investment Agreements and Energy Sector Developments

International Forum Yields Significant Investment Deals

BAKU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan signed agreements representing more than $10 billion in potential investment at an international forum in Baku, a presidential aide said on Saturday, as the country also announced a series of energy deals. 

Key Energy Partnerships and Projects

Absheron Gas Field Development

State oil company SOCAR, France's TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi's XRG reached a final investment decision on the full-field development of the Absheron gas and condensate field.

Production Increase and Economic Impact

President Ilham Aliyev said the second phase of Absheron, one of the largest offshore fields in the Caspian Sea, would increase Azerbaijan's gas production by around 5 billion cubic metres within three to four years.

"Oil and gas will continue to dominate our economy and to generate wealth which will be reinvested," Aliyev told the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum. He said the non-oil sector now accounted for more than 70% of GDP, while oil and gas still made up more than 90% of exports.

Export Markets and Infrastructure Challenges

Azerbaijan exports gas mainly to Europe and Turkey, with about half of its 25 billion cubic metres of exports last year going to EU countries. The expansion comes as disruptions to global energy supplies have heightened concerns over security of supply, although further growth in Azerbaijani exports to Europe would require additional pipeline capacity.

New Agreements with International Energy Majors

SOCAR and US energy major ExxonMobil signed a production-sharing agreement for the exploration, development and production of unconventional hydrocarbon resources in Azerbaijan's Middle Kura basin, with each company holding a 50% stake and ExxonMobil serving as operator.

Diversification and Future Growth Initiatives

Transit and Digital Economy Expansion

Aliyev also said transit cargo volumes through the country are expected to reach 16 million metric tons this year, with a target of 25 million tons or more by 2030, while the government was negotiating with international companies, which it did not name, to develop data centres and AI in Azerbaijan. 

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Investment agreements exceeding $10 billion were signed at the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, spanning energy, infrastructure, and tech sectors (incl. Absheron, hydrocarbons, transit, AI/data centres).
  • SOCAR, TotalEnergies and Abu Dhabi’s XRG moved toward a Final Investment Decision (FID) on Absheron Phase 2, expected to increase gas production by ~4.5–5 billion cu m/year, starting by 2029; exports planned to Türkiye and domestic markets, condensate via BTC pipeline.
  • SOCAR and ExxonMobil signed a 50:50 production‑sharing agreement for unconventional hydrocarbons in the Middle Kura basin; transit cargo forecasted to reach 16 million tons in 2026, targeting 25 million tons by 2030, alongside negotiations on data centres/AI projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of investment agreements Azerbaijan signed at the international forum?
Azerbaijan signed investment agreements worth more than $10 billion during the international forum in Baku.
Which companies are involved in the Absheron gas field deal?
SOCAR, TotalEnergies, and Abu Dhabi's XRG are involved in the final investment decision on the Absheron gas and condensate field.
How will the Absheron field expansion impact Azerbaijan's gas production?
The second phase of the Absheron field is expected to increase Azerbaijan's gas production by around 5 billion cubic metres within three to four years.
Who signed the production-sharing agreement for the Middle Kura basin?
SOCAR and US energy major ExxonMobil signed the production-sharing agreement for the Middle Kura basin, each holding a 50% stake.
What are Azerbaijan's targets for cargo transit volumes by 2030?
Azerbaijan aims to increase transit cargo volumes to 25 million metric tons or more by 2030.

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