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Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Nvidia and Amkor Agree on $1.5 Billion Advanced Chip Packaging Partnership

Key Details of the Nvidia-Amkor Partnership

July 23 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology said on Thursday it had entered a multi-year agreement with Nvidia worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., as the chip industry races to build out AI infrastructure.

Shares of the semiconductor packaging company jumped 17% in extended trading.

Highlights of the Partnership Agreement

Here are a few details on the partnership:

  • Prepayment and Expansion Plans

    Under the agreement, Nvidia will make a prepayment to support the expansion of Amkor's U.S. advanced packaging operations, including capacity in Arizona.

  • Joint Development of Packaging Technologies

    The companies will jointly develop packaging and testing technologies for Nvidia's AI and accelerated-computing platforms, focusing on combining different types of chips in a single package.

  • Current Collaboration and Future Goals

    Amkor already supplies advanced packaging for Nvidia's product portfolio, including data center processors, and the expanded deal aims to bring new packaging technologies to market as AI infrastructure demand grows.

Amkor’s Broader Industry Partnerships

  • Partnership with TSMC

    10-Year Agreement to Enhance U.S. Capabilities

    In June, Amkor entered a 10-year partnership with TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, to enhance semiconductor packaging capabilities in the United States.

  • Collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices

    Amkor is also working with Advanced Micro Devices to package the semiconductor company's chips.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia is prepaying to help fund expansion of Amkor’s U.S. advanced packaging and test capacity, including in Arizona.
  • The deal deepens joint technology development for AI and accelerated‑computing platforms, notably multi‑die packaging integration.
  • The agreement builds on Amkor’s broader U.S. expansion—including its ongoing Arizona mega‑campus and a parallel long‑term partnership with TSMC announced in June.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Nvidia and Amkor chip packaging deal?
The Nvidia and Amkor chip packaging deal is valued at $1.5 billion.
What will the Nvidia-Amkor agreement focus on?
The agreement will expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing capacity in the U.S., with a focus on developing new technologies for Nvidia's AI and accelerated-computing platforms.
Where will Amkor expand its advanced packaging operations?
Amkor will expand its advanced packaging operations in the United States, including capacity in Arizona.
Is Amkor collaborating with other semiconductor companies?
Yes, Amkor has partnerships with TSMC and Advanced Micro Devices to enhance semiconductor packaging capabilities.
Why is Nvidia investing in Amkor's packaging technologies?
Nvidia is investing to meet growing demand for AI infrastructure and bring advanced packaging technologies to market.

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