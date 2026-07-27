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London stocks advance as US-Iran pause lifts risk appetite; earnings add to gains - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London stocks advance as US-Iran pause lifts risk appetite; earnings add to gains

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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London Stocks Climb as US-Iran Pause and Earnings Spur Investor Optimism

FTSE Indices React to Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Reports

July 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Monday as a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend sent oil prices lower and boosted risk sentiment globally, while a decline in energy stocks capped gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 10,781 points by 0922 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.6%.

Geopolitical Developments Influence Market Sentiment

US-Iran Hostilities Pause

• The U.S. paused its attacks on Iran over the weekend, and a senior Iranian official told Reuters Tehran would do the same if the U.S. bombing pause holds.

Impact on Oil Prices and Energy Stocks

• Oil prices tumbled more than 6% to about $90 a barrel, weighing down British energy stocks 2.5%, set for their biggest one-day drop since the beginning of the month. [O/R]

Sector Performance and Corporate Earnings

Travel and Leisure Stocks Outperform

• Travel and leisure stocks were among the biggest gainers with a 2.3% advance, with IAG up 2.8% and Premier Inn owner Whitbread adding 2%.

Telecom and Pharma Sectors Gain on Earnings

Telecom Services

• Meanwhile, quarterly earnings also gained momentum. The FTSE 350 telecom services provider index gained 3%, helped by a 4.5% rise in Vodafone after it raised its forecast to reflect its Safaricom deal, and said it expected to deliver results at the upper end of its new range.

Pharmaceuticals

• Pharma stocks added 1.3%, with AstraZeneca rising 1.6% after it backed its annual and long-term forecasts and topped second-quarter profit expectations.

Global and Monetary Policy Outlook

US Big Tech Earnings in Focus

• Results from U.S. Big Tech companies, including Microsoft and Apple, will also be crucial to gauge whether the AI-driven rally is sustainable, which could set the tone for broader markets.

Central Bank Policy Statements

• Policy statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will be watched later this week for hints on the banks' next likely moves.

• Markets are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point rate increase in both economies, with an over 60% chance of a second in the U.S. and over 40% in UK, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Individual Stock Movers

Vesuvius Shares Slide

• Vesuvius shares slid about 10% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after a dip in its profit for the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S.–Iran ceasefire optimism drove global risk appetite, sending Brent crude down ~6% to around $90/barrel and lifting European and UK markets. (au.investing.com)
  • FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to 10,781 and mid‑cap FTSE 250 rose 0.6%, though energy stocks fell ~2.5%—their biggest one‑day drop this month. (au.investing.com)
  • Vodafone surged (~3‑4%) after raising its fiscal 2027 guidance—including the Safaricom consolidation—and forecasted results at the upper end of its new range. (live.euronext.com)
  • AstraZeneca gained (~1.6%) after reaffirming its annual and long‑term outlook and topping Q2 profit forecasts, supporting pharma sector strength. (au.investing.com)
  • Investors await U.S. Big Tech earnings (Microsoft, Apple) and policy updates from the Fed and Bank of England, with markets pricing in potential 25 bp rate hikes in both economies. (au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London’s FTSE 100 increase?
FTSE 100 rose as a pause in US-Iran hostilities boosted global risk sentiment and falling oil prices contributed to gains.
How did oil prices affect UK energy stocks?
Oil prices tumbled over 6%, leading to a 2.5% drop in British energy stocks, their biggest one-day drop since the month began.
Which stocks were the biggest gainers?
Travel, leisure, telecom, and pharma stocks, including IAG, Whitbread, Vodafone, and AstraZeneca, saw notable gains.
What factors are investors watching this week?
Investors are looking at US and UK central bank statements and US Big Tech earnings to gauge market direction.
Which FTSE 250 company saw the largest decline?
Vesuvius shares fell about 10% after reporting a decline in first-half profits.

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