Russian Attacks Kill One, Damage Vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv Region

Details of Russian Drone Strikes on Mykolaiv Port Infrastructure

Fatalities and Immediate Impact

July 27 (Reuters) - Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region early on Monday and on Sunday killed one person and damaged three civilian vessels, a local official said.

Acting Regional Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said on the Telegram messaging app that a 48 year-old man had been killed during a Monday morning attack on port infrastructure.

Condition and Status of Damaged Vessels

Blockaded Vessels Since 2022 Invasion

Ukraine's seaports authority said in a later statement that the vessels had been blockaded in the ports since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and have not been carrying out commercial voyages.

Casualties and Injuries from Strikes

The seaports authority said one person was killed and others injured in the overnight strikes, without giving the number of those injured.

It did not say how many vessels had come under attack.

Russian and Ukrainian Military Actions in the Region

Russian Claims of Targeting Military Cargo

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday Moscow had struck two vessels carrying military cargoes in the port city of Mykolaiv.

Escalation of Attacks on Port Infrastructure

In recent weeks, Russia has pummelled port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including seaports in the Odesa region, with missiles and drones.

Ukrainian Response in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Ukraine has also increased attacks on vessels, mostly carrying fuel, in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, in an expanding campaign aimed at isolating Russia-occupied Crimea and undermining Moscow's key revenue sources.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Tom Hogue and David Holmes)