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Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Environment Climate Change Hungary Wildlife Conservation

Hungary Acts to Save UNESCO Marshlands in Hortobagy National Park from Drought

Efforts to Preserve the Marshlands Amid Severe Drought

By Krisztina Fenyo and Krisztina Than

Emergency Water Channeling Operations

HORTOBAGY NATIONAL PARK, Hungary, July 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian authorities have been channeling water into a vast area within the country's Hortobagy National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to ensure its marshlands do not dry out because of this year's severe drought. 

The Hortobagy "Puszta", a magnet for tourists, comprises plains and wetlands in eastern Hungary and is an important stopover for tens of thousands of migratory birds, which build nests and breed here before flying to Africa as autumn nears.

History and Importance of Fekete Ret (Black Meadow)

The area called "Fekete ret" (Black Meadow) is the largest marshland and once belonged to the former floodplains of the Tisza river, with its lower-lying parts irrigated by the floods. However, the area dried up for the first time in 2013. Then in 2022, at the time of the previous severe drought, it dried out completely and more than 800 hectares burned down. 

Expert Insights on Water Levels

"Unfortunately, the groundwater level in the area has been continuously decreasing," said Lajos Gal, a regional unit manager of the Hortobagy National Park Directorate with more than three decades of experience working in the marshes.

"This is a very special year because the heat arrived very early, and we started the year with a very large water deficit. The spring was not rainy... and the swamp beds could not fill up. This year we managed to get water from the water department for ecological water replenishment." 

Gal said about 2 million cubic meters of water have been channeled to the marshes and it is still flowing from the Nyugati irrigation canal. Without this, the entire area would be completely dry by now.

Impact on Migratory Birds and Local Biodiversity

Changing Migration Patterns

MIGRATORY BIRDS AFFECTED

Climate change and less precipitation have long had an impact, also affecting birds' migration patterns, he added.

"The spring migrations are starting earlier... Since there are no really cold winters, we don't really have to wait for a warming after the long winter and then the spring migration begins, but the birds come back over a prolonged period, not all at once."

Shifts in Bird Populations

He said many species that he would see in his childhood had practically disappeared, but added: "Also, there are species, for example the little pygmy cormorant, which we almost never saw when I was a child, and nowadays there is a quite nice population here in the Black Meadow."

Long-Term Solutions for Wetland Survival

Gal said a long-term solution should be found, and the waters that flow into Hungary should be retained as much as possible to ensure the survival of the wetlands, which also create a microclimate and can influence groundwater balance.

(Writing by Krisztina ThanEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Hortobágy’s marshes are critically drying due to early heat and low spring rainfall; water from the Nyugati irrigation canal is helping sustain them.
  • This aligns with Hungary’s broader “Water in the Landscape” strategy, a nature‑based, EU‑funded approach to retain water and build climate resilience.
  • The drought reflects national-scale trends—increasing evapotranspiration, decreased precipitation in summer, and severe droughts affecting over 90 % of the country—threatening wetlands, biodiversity, and water security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are authorities channeling water into Hortobagy National Park?
Authorities are channeling water to prevent marshlands from drying out due to severe drought and to protect vital habitats for migratory birds.
What is the significance of the Hortobagy National Park wetlands?
The wetlands are part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, attracting tourists and serving as key breeding and stopover grounds for migratory birds.
How is climate change affecting Hortobagy National Park?
Climate change and reduced precipitation are lowering groundwater levels, impacting bird migration patterns, and threatening the survival of wetlands.
What measures are being taken to save Black Meadow marshland?
Around 2 million cubic meters of water are being channelled from the Nyugati irrigation canal to replenish the marsh and prevent it from drying out.
What long-term solution is suggested for wetland preservation?
Experts suggest that retaining more water flowing into Hungary is key to securing the wetlands' future and maintaining the region’s microclimate.

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