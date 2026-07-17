GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Football Sports News World Cup Spain Argentina

Lamine Yamal’s Rocafonda Community Rallies Ahead of World Cup Final vs Messi

Rocafonda’s Pride as Lamine Yamal Prepares for Historic Clash

By Amy McConaghy

The Buzz in Rocafonda Ahead of the Final

MATARO, Spain, July 17 (Reuters) - The pitch where Spain forward Lamine Yamal honed his skills in a working-class, multi-ethnic neighbourhood outside Barcelona was buzzing with life on Thursday as locals looked ahead with pride to the World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Community Voices: Admiration for Messi and Support for Yamal

"Now that the moment has come when the two of them are going to play against each other, it's incredible," said Keba, an 18-year-old Senegalese resident, referring to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal's well-known admiration for Messi.

Messi, 39, enjoyed the peak years of his career at Barcelona having come through the club's youth academy and a viral photograph showing the Argentine with a baby Lamine Yamal, now 19, has captured imaginations ahead of Sunday's final in New Jersey.

Family Support and Local Inspiration

As children from migrant families played on a pitch behind a mural featuring Lamine Yamal's face in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, in the coastal city of Mataro, his grandmother, Fatima Nasraoui, and his 15-year-old cousin Rayan watched from a nearby bench.

"I want Spain to win," she said, adding that she would shout loudly if he scores.

"To me, Lamine means many good things, but above all he's like a brother because we grew up together," his cousin said.

Lamine Yamal’s Roots and Symbolism

Lamine Yamal, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never forgotten his roots. Throughout his career, he has honoured Rocafonda with his trademark "304" hand gesture after scoring goals - a reference to the neighbourhood's postal code.

Celebrating Diversity and Integration Through Football

During the World Cup, he has worn a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, donned the flags of his parents' countries of origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

(Reporting by Amy McConaghy, additional reporting by Joan FausEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Rocafonda, a working‑class, multicultural neighbourhood in Mataró, has become a source of pride thanks to Yamal’s rise, symbolized by his “304” goal celebration referencing its postal code (08304) (en.wikipedia.org).
  • A 19‑year‑old photograph of Messi bathing infant Yamal during a 2007 UNICEF and Diario Sport charity calendar at Camp Nou has gone viral again, reinforcing the narrative of destiny ahead of their face‑off in the 2026 World Cup final (leadstories.com).
  • Yamal continues to honour his roots—celebrating with the '304' gesture, wearing a Rocafonda headband, and integrating elements like his parents' flags on his boots—underscoring football as a means of racial and social cohesion (thedailystar.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Lamine Yamal grow up?
Lamine Yamal grew up in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró, outside Barcelona, Spain.
What is the significance of the '304' hand gesture?
The '304' hand gesture is Lamine Yamal's tribute to his Rocafonda neighborhood, referencing its postal code.
Who is Lamine Yamal playing against in the World Cup final?
Lamine Yamal is playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final.
How does Lamine Yamal honor his roots during matches?
He wears a headband with 'Rocafonda', sports his parents' countries’ flags, and uses the '304' gesture after scoring.
What does football represent in Lamine Yamal's community?
Football is seen as an example of racial and social integration in Lamine Yamal’s multicultural community.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Golf-Baldwin dozed through England loss before hitting Open's first tee shot

Golf-Baldwin dozed through England loss before hitting Open's first tee shot

Image for EU's top court upholds Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists

EU's top court upholds Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Image for Soccer-England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak

Soccer-England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak

Image for Soccer-England's bid to hang on blown apart by Argentina masterclass

Soccer-England's bid to hang on blown apart by Argentina masterclass

Image for Soccer-England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

Soccer-England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

Image for Soccer-Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Soccer-Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
As life expectancy rises, talks start on a UN treaty to protect older people
Image for Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Wildfires, drought and storms hound Europe even as heatwave recedes
Image for Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Hungary channels water to protect UNESCO bird haven amid drought
Image for Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples
Polish president vetoes bills that would have improved rights of same-sex couples
Image for Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say
Image for Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power
Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power
Image for Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
Image for UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
Image for Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon
Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon
Image for Trump's fiery China allegations may threaten superpower truce
Trump's fiery China allegations may threaten superpower truce
Image for US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks
US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks
Image for Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes
Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes
View All Headlines Posts