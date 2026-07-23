Irish Probe Finds No Proof Aughinish Alumina Exports Used in Russian Weapons

Investigation into Aughinish Alumina Plant and Its Exports to Russia

Background and Context

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - An Irish probe into a major alumina plant has found no "concrete or definitive" evidence its exports to Russia are used to make aluminium for weapons, but it has also been unable to rule it out, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday.

Ireland is under mounting pressure over the Aughinish Alumina plant, Europe's largest refinery of the aluminium feedstock alumina, which the facility continues to export to Russia.

Government Actions and EU Involvement

Dublin commissioned the investigation, even as it defends a European Union decision to leave the plant, which is owned by Russia's Rusal, off Russian sanctions packages. The government argues the refinery in southwest Ireland is strategically important to EU supply chains.

Findings of the Investigation

"The investigation has not found concrete or definitive evidence linking the alumina to a weapons manufacturer in Russia," Martin told a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv.

"That said, neither has it found definitive evidence that alumina may not be going to weapons manufacturers."

Next Steps and International Response

Martin said the investigation is almost complete and would be shared with the European Commission once it is finalised. Rusal is adamant the material is not going to arms manufacturers, Martin added.

"We will work with the Commission to see how we deal with this issue, because we do not want material from Aughinish going to Russia," Martin said, adding that there could be other ways outside of sanctions to achieve that aim.

Ukrainian Perspective

Zelenskiy used a visit to Dublin earlier this month to urge a swift completion of the investigation and reiterated on Thursday that Kyiv supported sanctioning EU alumina exports to Russia.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Joe Bavier)