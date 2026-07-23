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Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Raiffeisen to sue Rasperia for €3.15 billion in Austria

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Raiffeisen to File €3.15 Billion Lawsuit Against Rasperia Over Frozen Assets

Raiffeisen's Legal Action and Asset Dispute Overview

Details of the Lawsuit Filing

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Thursday it would file a lawsuit seeking about €3.15 billion ($3.58 billion) in damages against EU-sanctioned Russian firm Rasperia in Austria, targeting frozen assets.

RBI's Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank will join the Austrian proceedings as second claimant, the Austrian bank said.

Background on Legal Restrictions

A Russian court had previously issued an injunction largely prohibiting legal action against Rasperia outside Russia.

Implications of the Russian Court Ruling

Under that ruling, however, RBI and its Russian subsidiary are permitted to pursue claims in Austria without facing court-imposed penalties of up to €2.85 billion, the bank said. As this significantly reduces the risk for the bank, the lawsuit would now be filed.

Frozen Assets and Enforcement Efforts

RBI said it was seeking enforcement against Rasperia's assets in Austria, including the lifting of the freeze on those assets.

The frozen assets subject to EU sanctions consist of 28.5 million Strabag SE shares, including retained dividends and cash distributions.

Expected Outcome and Timeline

RBI's management board considers a positive outcome of the Austrian proceedings "highly likely" and expects proceeds from enforcement within six to 12 months, the bank said.

Responses from Involved Parties

Rasperia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Strabag did not immediately comment.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • RBI is pursuing enforcement of frozen assets—including 28.5 m Strabag SE shares, dividends and cash—in Austria under favorable legal conditions after a Russian court allowed it despite previous restrictions.
  • Frozen Rasperia assets stem from sanctions imposed in 2022 and expanded in 2024; Rasperia has already won rulings against Strabag and its shareholders in Russia, up to €2.044 billion plus €339 million in separate cases.
  • RBI expects a favorable outcome and potential proceeds within 6–12 months, reducing prior risk tied to Russian injunctions and provisions booked for liabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Raiffeisen Bank International suing Rasperia?
Raiffeisen is suing Rasperia for €3.15 billion in damages, seeking enforcement against assets frozen under EU sanctions, including Strabag SE shares.
Where is the lawsuit against Rasperia being filed?
The lawsuit is being filed in Austria.
What assets are involved in the Raiffeisen vs Rasperia case?
The frozen assets include 28.5 million Strabag SE shares, retained dividends, and cash distributions.
Is Raiffeisenbank’s Russian subsidiary involved in the proceedings?
Yes, AO Raiffeisenbank will join the Austrian proceedings as a second claimant.
What is the expected outcome timeline for the lawsuit?
Raiffeisen expects a positive outcome within six to twelve months.

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