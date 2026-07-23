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Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Arcadis Draws Takeover Interest from WSP Global and Private Equity Firms

Overview of Arcadis Takeover Interest

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Interest from WSP Global

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis has attracted takeover interest from bidders including Canadian peer WSP Global that view the company as undervalued, according to two people familiar with the matter.

WSP's Potential Bid and Strategic Rationale

WSP, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has held talks with advisers and conducted work on and off on a possible bid for Arcadis in the last year, whose market value is about €3.2 billion ($3.64 billion), one of the people said.

Synergies and Market Value

WSP, with a market value of C$23.6 billion ($16.75 billion), is an obvious suitor because by combining operations it could cut costs and boost revenue, the person added. 

Private Equity Interest

Large-cap private equity firms have also explored a potential bid for the Amsterdam-listed company in recent months, the people said. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Challenges and Company Responses

The considerations are ongoing but an offer for Arcadis is unlikely to materialise quickly due to potential hurdles including the company's shareholder structure, said the people. 

WSP's CFO Alain Michaud in an email said the company does not comment on speculation or rumours. A spokesperson for Arcadis declined to comment. 

Exchange Rates and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

($1 = 1.4087 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London and additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • WSP Global, valued at C$23.6 billion, has explored a possible bid for Arcadis over the past year, seeing synergies to cut costs and boost revenue. (arcadis.com)
  • Arcadis’s market value stands at approximately €3.2 billion (~$3.64 billion), making it attractive to bidders who perceive it as undervalued. (arcadis.com)
  • Large-cap private equity firms are also investigating bids, although no offer is imminent due to potential obstacles like its shareholder structure. (arcadis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is showing takeover interest in Arcadis?
WSP Global and large-cap private equity firms are among the interested parties considering a possible acquisition of Arcadis.
Why is Arcadis considered attractive to potential bidders?
Arcadis is viewed as undervalued, and potential synergies such as cost reductions and boosted revenue make it attractive to suitors like WSP.
What is the estimated market value of Arcadis?
Arcadis is currently valued at around €3.2 billion (approximately $3.64 billion).
Are takeover talks for Arcadis advanced?
Talks and considerations are ongoing, but a formal offer is not expected soon due to hurdles like the company's shareholder structure.
Has WSP or Arcadis commented on the potential takeover?
WSP's CFO stated the company does not comment on rumours or speculation, and Arcadis' spokesperson also declined to comment.

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