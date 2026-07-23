Arcadis Draws Takeover Interest from WSP Global and Private Equity Firms

Overview of Arcadis Takeover Interest

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Interest from WSP Global

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis has attracted takeover interest from bidders including Canadian peer WSP Global that view the company as undervalued, according to two people familiar with the matter.

WSP's Potential Bid and Strategic Rationale

WSP, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has held talks with advisers and conducted work on and off on a possible bid for Arcadis in the last year, whose market value is about €3.2 billion ($3.64 billion), one of the people said.

Synergies and Market Value

WSP, with a market value of C$23.6 billion ($16.75 billion), is an obvious suitor because by combining operations it could cut costs and boost revenue, the person added.

Private Equity Interest

Large-cap private equity firms have also explored a potential bid for the Amsterdam-listed company in recent months, the people said. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Challenges and Company Responses

The considerations are ongoing but an offer for Arcadis is unlikely to materialise quickly due to potential hurdles including the company's shareholder structure, said the people.

WSP's CFO Alain Michaud in an email said the company does not comment on speculation or rumours. A spokesperson for Arcadis declined to comment.

Exchange Rates and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

($1 = 1.4087 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London and additional reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)