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Headlines

Russian attack on Ukrainian port kills two, damages three vessels, prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Russia

Russian Drone Strike on Mykolaiv Port Kills Two, Damages Three Vessels

Details of the Mykolaiv Port Attack

Overview of the Incident

July 17 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on port infrastructure at Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv damaged three civilian foreign-flagged vessels, regional prosecutors said on Friday.

Casualties Reported

One of the strikes, early on Friday, killed two Ukrainian citizens who had been on board a foreign vessel, they added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by William Maclean)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv?
A Russian drone attack struck the port, killing two people and damaging three foreign-flagged vessels.
How many vessels were damaged in the attack?
Three civilian foreign-flagged vessels were damaged during the attack on Mykolaiv port.
Were there any casualties from the Mykolaiv port attack?
Yes, two Ukrainian citizens on board a foreign vessel were killed in the strike.
Who reported the details of the port attack?
Regional prosecutors provided details about the deadly strike and vessel damage.

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