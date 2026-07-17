Russian Drone Strike on Mykolaiv Port Kills Two, Damages Three Vessels
Details of the Mykolaiv Port Attack
Overview of the Incident
July 17 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on port infrastructure at Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv damaged three civilian foreign-flagged vessels, regional prosecutors said on Friday.
Casualties Reported
One of the strikes, early on Friday, killed two Ukrainian citizens who had been on board a foreign vessel, they added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by William Maclean)