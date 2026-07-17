GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Headlines

Two dead after violent thunderstorms in France, 53,000 without power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Weather France Power Outages headlines Public Safety

Violent Thunderstorms in France Leave Two Dead and 53,000 Without Power

Severe Weather Impacts Across France

Fatalities and Accidents Reported

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - At least two people have died as violent thunderstorms hit France overnight following a prolonged heatwave, and 53,000 households were left without power on Friday, French media and local grid operator Enedis said.

Saint-Victurnien Incident

• In Saint-Victurnien, in the ,central Haute-Vienne department, a woman died after a tree fell on her on Thursday evening, and in Dolomieu to the east a man was found burned to death late on Thursday in a workshop that caught fire after being struck by lightning, AFP reported on Friday.

Dolomieu Incident

• Grid operator Enedis said on Friday that 53,000 households were left without power, with cuts affecting mainly the Auvergne Rhone-Alpes area in the Southeast and the Nouvelle Aquitaine in the Southwest.

Power Outages and Regional Impact

Areas Most Affected

•  Weather service Météo-France on Friday lifted the orange alert for thunderstorms in all the departments of Southeastern France that were previously affected, having earlier warned of large hailstones and gusts of wind from the Massif Central to the Alps.

Weather Alerts and Warnings

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • A prolonged heatwave—the hottest on record for spring and June 2026—was followed by intense thunderstorms that led to fatalities and widespread power outages (lemonde.fr).
  • The victims were a woman in Saint‑Victurnien (Haute‑Vienne) killed by a falling tree, and a man in Dolomieu who died in a workshop fire sparked by lightning (apnews.com).
  • Grid operator Enedis reported that 53,000 households lost power, particularly in the southeastern (Auvergne‑Rhône‑Alpes) and southwestern (Nouvelle‑Aquitaine) regions (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died due to the thunderstorms in France?
At least two people have died as a result of the violent thunderstorms that hit France.
How many households lost power after the storms?
53,000 households were left without power, mainly in southeastern and southwestern France.
Which regions of France were most affected by the power cuts?
The power cuts mainly affected the Auvergne Rhone-Alpes area in the southeast and Nouvelle Aquitaine in the southwest.
Has the weather alert for thunderstorms been lifted in affected areas?
Yes, Météo-France lifted the orange alert for thunderstorms in all previously affected southeastern departments.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences

UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences

Image for US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks

US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks

Image for Russian and Ukrainian attacks kill at least 13, officials say

Russian and Ukrainian attacks kill at least 13, officials say

Image for Guterres to travel to Cyprus to advance peace efforts, UN says

Guterres to travel to Cyprus to advance peace efforts, UN says

Image for Netherlands says it will support the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan

Netherlands says it will support the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan

Image for France's Macron pledges to replant Fontainebleau forest after devastating fire

France's Macron pledges to replant Fontainebleau forest after devastating fire

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
Russian blogger who criticised Putin and the war has been detained, TASS reports
Image for Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon
Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon
Image for Trump's fiery China allegations may threaten superpower truce
Trump's fiery China allegations may threaten superpower truce
Image for Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes
Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes
Image for ICC staffer repeats misconduct allegations against prosecutor Karim Khan in TV interview
ICC staffer repeats misconduct allegations against prosecutor Karim Khan in TV interview
Image for Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Italy over 1978 murder case
Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Italy over 1978 murder case
Image for London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed to House of Lords
London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed to House of Lords
Image for Hungary government reports Orban-era IT contracts to police
Hungary government reports Orban-era IT contracts to police
Image for Armenia seizes company from opposition leader charged with fraud
Armenia seizes company from opposition leader charged with fraud
Image for Spanish PM's wife will face jury trial over embezzlement charges, court rules
Spanish PM's wife will face jury trial over embezzlement charges, court rules
Image for Council of Europe warns five EU states of rights risks in return hub plans
Council of Europe warns five EU states of rights risks in return hub plans
Image for Heat and drought cause water shortage in Netherlands, government says
Heat and drought cause water shortage in Netherlands, government says
View All Headlines Posts