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Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Ukraine is now 'paying the price' for its own attacks on Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Conflict

Kremlin Says Ukraine Is Paying the Price for Recent Attacks on Russia

Kremlin’s Response to Ukraine’s Recent Actions

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine was paying the price for its own attacks on Russia in recent months and would continue to do so as Moscow's forces systematically strike different targets there.   

Putin’s Statements on Negotiations and Attacks

On Friday, Putin said Moscow had been ready to resume negotiations with Kyiv after September's parliamentary election in Russia, but complained about Ukraine launching a big attack on Moscow during the vote, about what he said was its targeting if polling stations, and about its drone attack on St Petersburg during a major economic forum there in June. 

Kremlin’s Stance on Peace Talks

Responding to a question about how those Ukrainian strikes had affected Moscow's stance on peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Ukraine will have to pay a price for the actions that have taken place in recent months. This is what is happening now. Our armed forces are continuing the special military operation."

Future of Conflict Resolution

Putin said on Friday that all proposals to settle the 4-1/2-year-old conflict remained on the table, but that Moscow needed to assess what was in its own best interests.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s long‑range strikes—targeting polling stations during Russian elections, Moscow itself, and a major economic forum in St. Petersburg—have prompted Kremlin warnings of continued military pressure (reutersconnect.com)
  • Analysts note that Ukraine’s deep‑strike campaign is imposing tangible economic and psychological costs on Russia, including fuel shortages and infrastructure damage (rusi.org)
  • Despite renewed Kremlin rhetoric, Russia’s battlefield gains remain minimal and costly, with slow advances, heavy casualties, and increasing strain on its war economy (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Kremlin say Ukraine is 'paying the price'?
According to the Kremlin, Ukraine is facing consequences due to its recent attacks on Russia, prompting systematic Russian strikes.
How have Ukrainian strikes affected peace negotiations?
Moscow claims Ukrainian attacks during Russia's parliamentary election have influenced its stance, but says peace proposals remain open.
What specific Ukrainian attacks did Russia cite?
Russia highlighted attacks on Moscow during elections, targeting of polling stations, and a drone assault on St Petersburg in June.
Is Russia still open to negotiations with Ukraine?
President Putin stated that all proposals to resolve the conflict remain on the table, but Russia will act in its own best interests.

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