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Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian forces advance in key eastern battlefield, senior commander says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Ukrainian Forces Recapture Key Territory in Donetsk Region Amid Ongoing Battles

Ukrainian Military Operations and Strategic Advances

Recent Gains in Northern Donetsk

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has recaptured more territory from Russian forces in the north of the Donetsk region, a senior military commander said on Monday, in an operation aimed at complicating Moscow's assault on Ukraine's key eastern strongholds.

Ukraine's Third Army Corps recaptured an area of 51 square kilometres (20 square miles), said Brigadier-General Andrii Biletskyi, who has commanded operations in the area since last month.

Operation "Vivaldi": Scope and Impact

In total, the operation called "Vivaldi" has recaptured 176 sq km in the north of Donetsk, has freed three more villages and has restored Ukrainian control over two more villages, Biletskyi said.

International Analysis and Significance

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, has said the operation has achieved the "operationally-significant" goal of disrupting Moscow's effort to conduct a wide encirclement of the "fortress belt" of Ukrainian cities.

Current Situation and Broader Context

Russia's overall frontline advances have slowed this year but its forces have been bearing down on the cities from the south and infiltrating deeper into the eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

The Donetsk region has seen most of the fiercest battles of the war. 

Territorial Control and Negotiations

Ukraine still holds about 20% of Donetsk while Russia wants to control all of it — Moscow's main territorial demand at negotiations that have so far stalled but which the US wants to restart.

Earlier Counteroffensives in the Southeast

The reported gains in the Donetsk region would add to Ukraine's push earlier this year in the southeast, where Kyiv said it clawed back more than 700 sq km of territory during a months-long counterattack.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in GdanskEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Operation Vivaldi has disrupted Moscow’s attempt to encircle Ukraine’s eastern 'fortress belt' – an operationally significant success according to ISW
  • Ukraine’s Third Army Corps reclaimed 176 sq km, including freeing and restoring control over several villages under Biletskyi’s command
  • The counteroffensive reflects Ukraine’s regained tactical maneuverability, enabled by shaping operations and intermediate‑range strikes degrading Russian logistics and EW systems

Frequently Asked Questions

What territory did Ukrainian forces recapture in Donetsk?
Ukrainian forces recaptured 51 square kilometres in the north of Donetsk and freed three additional villages.
Who is leading the Ukrainian operations in Donetsk?
Brigadier-General Andrii Biletskyi is commanding the Ukrainian operations in the area.
What is the significance of Ukraine's military operation named 'Vivaldi'?
Operation 'Vivaldi' disrupted Russian encirclement efforts and restored control over key villages in Donetsk.
How do these advances affect the overall Ukraine-Russia conflict?
The advances complicate Moscow's assault on eastern Ukrainian strongholds and hinder Russian territorial goals.
What proportion of Donetsk does Ukraine currently control?
Ukraine still holds about 20% of Donetsk region while Russia seeks full control.

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