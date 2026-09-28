Pope Calls on Europe to Draw from Christian Past and Reinforce Democracy

Pope Leo's Speech in Metz Highlights Europe's Christian Heritage and Democratic Values

Background of the Pope's Visit

METZ, France, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo urged Europe to remember its Christian history in a speech delivered in Metz, the hometown of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European Union, during his four-day visit to France.

Key Messages from the Pontiff

Praise for European Integration and Multiculturalism

The pontiff praised European integration and multiculturalism, adding that dialogue with others was a "social and political necessity" and urging EU leaders to give "real substance" to words such as freedom, democracy and unity.

Call to Embrace and Reinvent the Past

"Europe has flourished and progressed when it has been able to draw on the best aspects of its past and reinvent them in new and creative ways through encounters with others," the pope said.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Richard Lough)