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Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope urges Europe to remember Christian history, strengthen democratic ideals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Politics Europe Religious Affairs

Pope Calls on Europe to Draw from Christian Past and Reinforce Democracy

Pope Leo's Speech in Metz Highlights Europe's Christian Heritage and Democratic Values

Background of the Pope's Visit

METZ, France, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo urged Europe to remember its Christian history in a speech delivered in Metz, the hometown of Robert Schuman, a founding father of the European Union, during his four-day visit to France.

Key Messages from the Pontiff

Praise for European Integration and Multiculturalism

The pontiff praised European integration and multiculturalism, adding that dialogue with others was a "social and political necessity" and urging EU leaders to give "real substance" to words such as freedom, democracy and unity.

Call to Embrace and Reinvent the Past

"Europe has flourished and progressed when it has been able to draw on the best aspects of its past and reinvent them in new and creative ways through encounters with others," the pope said.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope’s speech in Metz highlights the Christian historical foundations of European integration and its link to democracy and unity
  • He emphasized that Europe thrives when drawing from its past and creatively reinventing these traditions through dialogue and multiculturalism
  • Occupying the hometown of Robert Schuman—the EU’s founding father—the setting reinforced the connection between faith-inspired vision and the emergence of the European project

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo urge Europe to remember in his speech?
Pope Leo urged Europe to remember its Christian history and draw on positive aspects of its past.
Where did the Pope deliver his speech about Europe's heritage?
The Pope delivered his speech in Metz, France, the hometown of Robert Schuman.
What values did the Pope encourage EU leaders to strengthen?
He encouraged EU leaders to give real substance to freedom, democracy, and unity.
What did the Pope say about multiculturalism and dialogue?
He praised European integration and multiculturalism, emphasizing that dialogue with others is a social and political necessity.

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