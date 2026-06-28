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Israel damaged heritage sites across south Lebanon, minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel damaged heritage sites across south Lebanon, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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headlines Middle East UNESCO Cultural Heritage Conflict

Minister: Israeli Strikes Damaged Key Heritage and UNESCO Sites in South Lebanon

Impact of Israeli Strikes on Southern Lebanon's Heritage Sites

By Jihed Abidellaoui, Khalil Ashawi and Emilie Madi

Destruction of Cultural and Religious Landmarks

TYRE/BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 28 (Reuters) - A crown was blown off an ancient column in a UNESCO-listed site in Lebanon's port city of Tyre. A pilgrimage site for Muslims and Christians alike was destroyed in another southern town. Israeli strikes pummelled the Mamluk-era market in the city of Nabatieh and troops razed centuries-old Lebanese border towns.

Israel's nearly four-month air and ground campaign that it says was targeting Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah has damaged or destroyed revered heritage sites across southern Lebanon, Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame told Reuters.

Challenges in Assessing Damage

Despite a ceasefire that took hold a week ago, authorities have yet to build a full picture of the damage as Israeli troops still occupy a zone about 10 km (6.2 miles) deep into Lebanon that is off-limits to Lebanese, Salame said.

"We cannot work under the shadow of occupation," he said.

That occupation zone includes the medieval Beaufort Castle as well as centuries-old villages that were home to Christians, Shi'ite Muslims and Sunni Muslims and their places of worship.

"There are villages that have been completely bulldozed," Salame said.

Even ancient towns outside the zone were pummeled with air strikes, including Tyre and Nabatieh. Heavy bombing hit the town of Tebnin, prompting fears that its Crusader fortress was also damaged, Salame said.

"Heritage is not only Roman and Phoenician antiquities,” he added. “Heritage is also historic buildings, archaeological sites, and buildings with a cultural function."

Israeli Military Response

In response to questions from Reuters, Israel's military said it does not aim to "cause excessive damage to civilian infrastructure and strikes only out of military necessity, with consideration for the safety of its citizens," a reference to residents of northern Israel, which Hezbollah has targeted.

It said it took into account the existence of "sensitive sites" and applied "a rigorous approval process as required". Israel has accused Hezbollah of placing weapons in Beaufort Castle, a claim that Lebanese authorities deny.

Ancient Ruins Damaged

Historical Significance of Tyre and Other Sites

Modern-day Lebanon sits at the intersection of civilizations including the Phoenicians, Byzantines, Mamluks and Crusaders, each leaving their mark with temples, castles and mausoleums.

Nearly 5,000 years old, Tyre and its Roman ruins are the products of that heritage. Established as an island fortress, Tyre was permanently connected to the mainland by the invading forces of Alexander the Great.

It has survived repeated rounds of conflict. After the recent war, much of the city has been turned to rubble, and dust-caked cars with blown-out windows are parked around the collection of columns erected in honor of long-forgotten gods.

Barriers set up to shield ancient ruins from Israeli strikes or flying debris were blown into the middle of the site they were meant to protect.

Eyewitness Accounts

"Look at the damage that happened to it, it's as if it all exploded from underneath, as if an earthquake hit it," said Adnan Istanbouli, an official from Lebanon's antiquities department, as he stood near a Roman mosaic.

Alwan Charafeddine, deputy mayor of Tyre, said "it is supposed to be one of the cities that is internationally protected, or that should never be targeted in any way, in any conflict."

Request for Increased Protection

UNESCO's Response and International Concerns

In a statement last month, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said it was concerned about the state of conservation of Tyre, a World Heritage Site that is under the body's enhanced protection status.

It also said it was "deeply alarmed" by reports of damage to a citadel in the southern town of Chama and fighting by Beaufort Castle, while condemning what it described as "unlawful attacks against cultural property."

The agency had voiced similar concerns over the fate of historical sites in Iran in March.

Efforts to Reclassify Tyre

When Israeli bombing spread to the ruins of Tyre, Salame asked UNESCO to reclassify it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Danger, which would trigger more protection responsibilities on UNESCO and the international community. It has not yet been listed as one.

Fears of Permanent Loss

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier in the war, which ran in parallel to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, that Israel would destroy all houses along Lebanon's border with Israel.

Salame said he feared Israel's campaign would permanently erase centuries of Lebanese history.

"There is something systematic: a systematic destruction of villages, hamlets, and entire towns," Salame said.

(Reporting by Jihed Abidellaoui, Emilie Madi in Tyre and Khalil Ashawi and Ahmad Al Kerdi in Beirut; Writing by Nazih Osseiran; Editing by Maya Gebeily and Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • A Roman column was blown off and heritage plaques cracked at the UNESCO‑listed Al‑Bass site in ancient Tyre; buses and ruins were still visibly damaged as of June 25, 2026. (thenationalnews.com)
  • Israeli troops captured the 900‑year‑old Beaufort Castle amid the conflict—part of a strategic push into southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire—and still occupy a zone extending roughly 10 km into Lebanese territory, obstructing damage assessments. (m.investing.com)
  • UNESCO has expressed deep concern about damages to Tyre and Château de Beaufort—both sites under “enhanced protection”—and granted provisional enhanced protection to 39 cultural properties, along with funding for emergency safeguarding efforts. (unesco.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Lebanese heritage sites were damaged by Israeli strikes?
Sites including Tyre's UNESCO-listed ruins, the Mamluk-era market in Nabatieh, Beaufort Castle, and various centuries-old border villages suffered damage or destruction.
What is the status of Tyre's UNESCO World Heritage Site?
Tyre's UNESCO-protected ruins were hit by Israeli strikes, causing significant destruction, with barriers and ancient columns being damaged.
Why is it difficult to assess the full extent of heritage damage in southern Lebanon?
A ceasefire is in place, but parts of southern Lebanon remain under Israeli occupation, making them inaccessible to Lebanese authorities for damage assessment.
How has UNESCO responded to reports of damage in Lebanon?
UNESCO expressed concern, was alarmed by the damage in Tyre and other sites, and condemned attacks on cultural property in a recent statement.
What reasons did the Israeli military give for the strikes near heritage sites?
Israel stated it aims to avoid excessive damage to civilian infrastructure, only striking with military necessity while considering sensitive cultural sites.

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