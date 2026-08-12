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Morning Bid: Hot spots sizzle, CPI looms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Hot spots sizzle, CPI looms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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US CPI Data and Global Flashpoints Shape Market Sentiment Today

Market Overview and Key Influences

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Geopolitical Flashpoints and Their Market Impact

Global flash points tried hard to steal the spotlight from a U.S. inflation report that could set the tone for September's Fed meeting.

Middle East and Asia Tensions

Houthis launched a fatal attack on an Egyptian ship in the Red Sea, with no end in sight to the war in Iran. North Korea lobbed another ballistic missile into the ocean, and Taiwan protested China's planned naval drills off the island's east coast.

Energy Prices and Central Bank Responses

Brent crude prices rose for a sixth straight session, poised for the longest streak since late April and highlighting mounting pressure on central banks to contain energy-driven inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a hawkish hold on policy rates on Tuesday, while traders are increasingly betting the Bank of Japan could tighten again as soon as next month.

US CPI Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

Today's consumer price index data in the U.S. won't capture the most recent rise in energy costs, but it is still likely to shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's September meeting, with money markets showing an even chance of a hike.

Inflation Expectations

U.S. consumer prices are expected to have increased 0.1% last month after falling 0.4% in June, according to a Reuters poll. Annual CPI inflation is forecast to slow to 3.4% from 3.5% a month earlier.

Recent Economic Data

The data follows a bad miss on U.S. payrolls last Friday, highlighting the narrow path for Fed officials in balancing support for the economy and keeping inflation in check.

Currency and Equity Market Movements

Currency Market Trends

Fed rate prospects will weigh heavily on currencies, with the yen having given up much of its gains. The yen slid to 159.45 per dollar in Asian trade, the weakest since coordinated intervention between Japan and the U.S. bolstered the currency to the 155.2 level last week.

Equity Futures

Futures pointed to a slightly lower open in European markets, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 contracts down 0.06%. German DAX futures were 0.08% lower, and FTSE futures slid 0.25%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.11%.

Key Developments to Watch

Economic Data Releases

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Major Reports and Results

--July CPI data for the U.S., Germany, Italy

--Q2 results for Bechtle AG, Sampo Oyj, ABN Amro Bank NV

--United Kingdom RICS Housing Survey for July

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in TokyoEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, including Saudi tankers, have disrupted shipping lanes and driven Brent crude above $100, intensifying inflation risks for central banks. (apnews.com)
  • North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch into the sea adds to global flash points as Taiwan protests China’s naval drills, underscoring geopolitical volatility. (apnews.com)
  • U.S. July CPI is expected to slow slightly (0.1% monthly, 3.4% annual), with markets evenly split on the Fed raising rates in September amid lingering energy price pressures. (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is influencing global markets today?
US inflation data, central bank policies, and geopolitical flashpoints such as conflicts in the Red Sea and Asia are influencing global markets.
How are energy prices impacting inflation?
Rising Brent crude prices have added pressure on central banks to contain energy-driven inflation, affecting their policy decisions.
What are the expectations for the US CPI report?
The US CPI is expected to rise 0.1% for July, with annual CPI inflation forecast to slow to 3.4% from 3.5%.
Which global events are noteworthy for investors today?
Events include the fatal Red Sea attack, rising tensions in Asia, US CPI data, and earnings reports from European banks.

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