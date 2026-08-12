E.ON Slightly Beats Forecasts as Industrial Business Drives Profit Growth
E.ON's First-Half Financial Performance Overview
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - E.ON, Europe's largest energy grid operator, on Wednesday posted first-half core profit that came in slightly ahead of estimates, boosted by the group's division that caters to big industrial and municipal clients.
Core Profit Results
First-Half Adjusted Core Profit
Adjusted core profit for the January to June period rose 1% to €5.40 billion ($6.23 billion), surpassing the €5.39 billion Vara consensus.
Adjusted Net Profit
Adjusted net profit was up 5% at €1.92 billion, also slightly above the €1.91 billion poll.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8671 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)