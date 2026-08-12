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UK PM Burnham promises business help within 'difficult' financial outlook - BBC - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham promises business help within 'difficult' financial outlook - BBC

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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PM Burnham Promises Business Support, Pledges Review of Business Rates

Government Measures and Economic Outlook

By Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's government will do what it can to help lower costs for business but against the backdrop of a "difficult financial outlook", Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in an interview on Wednesday.

Business Rates and Taxation

Speaking to BBC Radio's 'Wake Up to Money' programme, Burnham said his government's budget, due on October 28, would look at business rates — a tax levied on shops, offices and other commercial premises — more broadly.

Support for Businesses

He also said he was looking at remodelling Britain's rail fares system to benefit the public, and repeated his long-term goal of increasing state control over water, energy and housing services as a way of lowering costs to households.

Challenges and Limitations

"I know the cost of doing business is too high, particularly for smaller businesses and I wouldn't want to promise the earth and say all can be solved because I think people can see I'm facing a difficult financial outlook and I won't bring forward things that I can't fully fund," Burnham said.

"I'm signalling going further on business rates. So there are things that we can do, and we'll do everything that is possible for us to do. But I think everyone knows that I'm in a position with limited room for manoeuvre."

Public Response and Policy Reforms

Recent opinion polls show Burnham has fared well in the eyes of voters in his first few weeks in the job, which have been marked by relatively small but electorally popular reforms.

Popular Measures

They include a crackdown on high street vape shops, capping bus fares, cutting sales tax on electricity bills, lowering business rates on pubs and music venues, and curbing misleading product discounts and subscription traps.

Burnham said this strategy — an "accumulation of smaller things" — could add up to help ease pressure on household finances.

Fiscal Responsibility

He has previously ruled out tax increases on working people but has not ruled out other tax hikes to enact reforms to social care. He and his finance minister, John Healey, have promised to stick to the government's fiscal rules, limiting the scope for additional borrowing.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham signals broader reform of business rates in October budget, while avoiding unfunded promises, reflecting constrained fiscal space
  • Measures already introduced include a 20 % business rates cut for pubs, clubs and live music venues, VAT relief on electricity, and a £2 bus fare cap, forming an "accumulation of smaller things" to relieve pressure
  • He also aims to remodel rail fares and expand state control over water, energy and housing services as long‑term strategies to reduce household and business costs

Frequently Asked Questions

What help is the UK government offering to businesses?
The UK government is considering reforms to business rates and other measures to lower costs despite a challenging financial outlook.
Will there be changes to business rates in the UK?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham signaled possible reforms and a broader review of business rates in the upcoming budget.
What other measures are planned to help lower costs for households and businesses?
Plans include remodelling rail fares, more state control over utilities, capping bus fares, and lowering sales tax on electricity.
Is the UK government planning to increase taxes?
Burnham has ruled out tax increases on working people but has not ruled out other tax hikes to fund social care reforms.
How popular are Burnham’s reforms with the public?
Opinion polls indicate Burnham’s reforms, although small, are electorally popular due to their focus on easing costs.

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