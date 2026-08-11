Luxon Confronts National Party Leadership Speculation Before Election

National Party Leadership Under Scrutiny Ahead of Election

By Lucy Craymer and Alasdair Pal

Urgent Meeting Called Amid Leadership Speculation

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to face National Party lawmakers in Wellington on Wednesday after he called a meeting he said was to address increased speculation about his leadership months away from a general election.

Confidence Vote and Declining Support

Luxon, who survived a leadership confidence vote in April, has seen support for National remain weak in opinion polls due to sluggish economic growth, and his personal popularity has declined after a series of missteps.

Luxon's Response to Speculation

"It is clear from various media reports and conversations there is increased speculation about my leadership," Luxon said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding he had called an urgent, in-person meeting in Wellington at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (2130 GMT on Tuesday).

Challenges Facing the National Party

Economic Factors and Polling

National's support has weakened as the economy struggles, with unemployment at an 11-year high and inflation above the central bank target of 1% to 3%. Most polls show National narrowly trailing Labour, though the November 7 election remains close.

Public Missteps and Leadership Spotlight

Luxon's leadership returned to the spotlight after a series of public missteps, including comments about a possible referendum on the country's electoral system, made without consulting party colleagues.

Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand, also told a business audience to "be adult" rather than look to the government for help.

Potential Successors and Historical Context

Implications of Leadership Change

If National were to replace Luxon as leader, he would also cease to be prime minister.

A governing party has not forced out a sitting New Zealand prime minister between elections since 1997.

Possible Successors

New Zealand media have named Attorney-General, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Education and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford as possible successors to Luxon.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington and Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)