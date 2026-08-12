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ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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ABN Amro Increases Profit Outlook as Central Bank Rates Fuel Growth

ABN Amro's Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

By Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega

Profit Guidance Raised Amid Strong Quarterly Results

Aug 12 (Reuters) - ABN Amro lifted the guidance for its commercial net interest income after beating quarterly expectations on Wednesday, joining other major Benelux banks that have raised forecasts as higher central bank interest rates continue to support their profitability.

The Dutch bank's shares touched an all-time high in early trading, rising around 5% on Euronext.

Updated Net Interest Income Forecast

ABN now expects a commercial NII of €6.8 billion ($7.8 billion) this year, up from the previous forecast of €6.4 billion and about €100 million above analyst consensus.

CEO's Statement on Economic Resilience and Rate Outlook

"The Dutch economy remained resilient, supported by healthy household spending and more positive consumer confidence ... with uncertainty remaining high and the full inflationary impact of the energy shock yet to play out, we expect another rate hike in September," CEO Marguerite Bérard said in a statement.

Quarterly Profit Growth and Operational Efficiency

Quarterly profit grew almost 30% to €780 million, exceeding market expectations by more than €100 million, as recently acquired businesses boosted revenue and the bank cracked down on costs.

Capital Strength and Acquisition Strategy

Sitting on a comfortable CET1 ratio of 15.9%, a key measure of a bank's capital strength, ABN is for now focused on ensuring the success of its already made acquisitions, rather than hunting for new targets, Bérard said in a press call.

Net Interest Income and Housing Market Trends

NII, which accounted for around 70% of the bank's revenue, is largely dependent on mortgages in the Netherlands. Finance chief Ferdinand Vaandrager told journalists he expected a "moderation of the market" after two years of strong growth, but added he did not see any material impact on ABN's balance sheet as housing prices continue to rise.

Operational Expenses and Cost-to-Income Ratio

Operational expenses too beat the market view as the lender's cost-to-income ratio fell to 53.7% by the end of June, from 61.5% a year earlier, already surpassing its 2028 target of below 55%.

Efficiency Initiatives and Job Cuts

The bank has long struggled with its operational efficiency. At her first capital markets day in November 2025, Bérard announced job cuts as she pledged to narrow the gap with European peers.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8670 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega, editing by Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • NII guidance lifted to €6.8 billion, beating prior forecast and consensus
  • Quarterly profit up ~30% to €780 million, cost‑income ratio improved sharply to 53.7%
  • Strong capital buffer: CET1 ratio at 15.3–15.5%, well above regulatory minimums

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ABN Amro raise its annual net interest income guidance?
ABN Amro lifted its net interest income guidance due to higher central bank interest rates and strong quarterly performance exceeding expectations.
How much commercial net interest income does ABN Amro expect for 2024?
ABN Amro now expects commercial net interest income of €6.8 billion for the year.
What factors contributed to ABN Amro's increased profitability?
Profitability rose due to higher interest rates, strong mortgage performance, recent acquisitions, and improved operational efficiency.
What is ABN Amro's current CET1 capital ratio?
ABN Amro's CET1 capital ratio stands at 15.9%.
How has ABN Amro improved its cost-to-income ratio?
The cost-to-income ratio fell to 53.7% by June, surpassing the 2028 target, due to cost control measures and operational efficiency improvements.

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