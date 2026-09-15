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Finance

Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter, Denmark says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Russian Frigate Fires Flares Toward Danish Military Helicopter, Say Officials

Incident Overview and Official Responses

Details of the Flare Incident

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international waters off the coast of Denmark, narrowly missing the aircraft on Monday, the Nordic NATO member's military said.

The Fennec military helicopter had been on a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, the Danish defence command said in a statement late on Monday.

One of the flares passed close to the helicopter, it said.

Nature and Use of Flares

Flares are pyrotechnics usually used as a warning signal at sea.

Danish Government Reaction

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called the incident "unacceptable" and said it could have endangered human lives.

Statement from the Foreign Minister

"For our part, Denmark is working to ensure that all shipping can pass peacefully through Danish waters, but Russia is gradually moving the line for what it considers acceptable behaviour," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Actions Taken

He added that he had summoned Russia's ambassador to Denmark for a meeting.

Russian Embassy Response

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular office hours.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred on 14 September 2026 during routine photography of the frigate by a Danish Fennec helicopter; one flare passed close to the helicopter in international waters off Gedser (forsvaret.dk).
  • Denmark’s Foreign Minister labelled the flare attack “unacceptable,” summoned Russia’s ambassador, and emphasized that Russia is shifting norms of acceptable maritime behavior (dkindkob.dk).
  • The event underscores heightened NATO–Russia tensions in the Baltic region, where maritime provocations have become more frequent amid increased NATO surveillance and deterrence efforts (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between the Russian frigate and the Danish military helicopter?
A Russian frigate fired two flares toward a Danish military helicopter off the coast of Denmark in international waters.
Why was the Danish helicopter near the Russian frigate?
The Danish Fennec military helicopter was on a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate.
How did Denmark respond to the incident?
Denmark's Foreign Minister called the incident unacceptable and summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting.
Were there any injuries reported from the incident?
No injuries were reported, although one flare passed close to the Danish helicopter.
What significance do flares have in naval operations?
Flares are pyrotechnics typically used as warning signals at sea.

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