Russian Frigate Fires Flares Toward Danish Military Helicopter, Say Officials

Incident Overview and Official Responses

Details of the Flare Incident

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international waters off the coast of Denmark, narrowly missing the aircraft on Monday, the Nordic NATO member's military said.

The Fennec military helicopter had been on a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, the Danish defence command said in a statement late on Monday.

One of the flares passed close to the helicopter, it said.

Nature and Use of Flares

Flares are pyrotechnics usually used as a warning signal at sea.

Danish Government Reaction

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called the incident "unacceptable" and said it could have endangered human lives.

Statement from the Foreign Minister

"For our part, Denmark is working to ensure that all shipping can pass peacefully through Danish waters, but Russia is gradually moving the line for what it considers acceptable behaviour," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Actions Taken

He added that he had summoned Russia's ambassador to Denmark for a meeting.

Russian Embassy Response

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular office hours.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Heavens)