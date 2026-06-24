UK temperature hits record for June

Record-Breaking June Temperatures in Britain

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.8 degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern England, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Details of the New June Temperature Record

• Provisional data shows record reached at Wiggonholt in West Sussex, England

Historical Context

• The previous high, which dates back to when official records began in 1884, was 35.6 C set in 1957 and later matched in 1976.

Comparison with All-Time UK Temperature Records

• The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain ​was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

Recent Weather Trends

• The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when the country recorded its hottest day for the month hitting 35.1 C.

Report Credits

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)