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UK temperature hits record for June, BBC reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK temperature hits record for June, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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UK temperature hits record for June

Record-Breaking June Temperatures in Britain

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.8 degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern England, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Details of the New June Temperature Record

• Provisional data shows record reached at Wiggonholt in West Sussex, England

Historical Context

• The previous high, which dates back to when official records began in 1884, was 35.6 C set in 1957 and later matched in 1976.

Comparison with All-Time UK Temperature Records

• The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain ​was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

Recent Weather Trends

• The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, when the country recorded its hottest day for the month hitting 35.1 C.

Report Credits

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • June 24, 2026 saw a new UK June record temperature of 35.7 °C at Charlwood in Surrey, eclipsing the long‑standing June record of 35.6 °C from 1957 (Camden Square) and matched in 1976 (Southampton) (metoffice.gov.uk)
  • This June heat follows a record‑breaking May, when the UK saw its hottest May day ever: a provisional 35.1 °C at Kew Gardens, exceeding previous May benchmarks (kaeltripton.com)
  • The overall UK all‑time temperature record remains 40.3 °C, set at Coningsby, Lincolnshire on 19 July 2022 (metoffice.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK for June?
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK for June is 35.7°C, reached in Charlwood, Surrey.
When was the previous June temperature record set in Britain?
The previous record was 35.6°C, set in 1957 and later matched in 1976.
Where was the June temperature record broken?
The June temperature record was broken in Charlwood, Surrey, England.
How does the June 2024 temperature compare to the UK's all-time heat record?
The June 2024 record is 35.7°C, while the all-time UK temperature record is 40.3°C, set in July 2022.
Has the UK experienced other record-breaking months recently?
Yes, the UK also experienced its hottest May, recording 35.1°C.

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