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Headlines

Russia says it captures two villages in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv reports frontline battles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Russia Claims Two Villages Captured in Donetsk as Ukraine Faces Frontline Attacks

Russian Advances and Ukrainian Resistance in Donetsk Region

Russian Forces Seize Vasyutinske and Toretsk

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken control of the two villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, state-run RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry report on Telegram said Russian forces had seized Vasyutinske, a few kilometers east of the "fortress city" of Kramatorsk, and Toretsk, southwest of the city of Druzhkivka.

Unverified Battlefield Reports

Ukrainian forces made no acknowledgement of the two settlements changing hands and Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports independently.

Ongoing Fighting Along the Frontline

Russia is slowly advancing westward through Donetsk region, though there has been little significant change for months in the positions along the 1,200-km (775-mile) frontline.

DeepState Reports and Russian Advances

The Ukrainian war blog DeepState, which uses open source reports in documenting the frontline positions of both sides, reported that Russian forces had made advances near Illinivka -- outside the contested city of Kostiantynivka.

It also reported Russian advances near Chasiv Yar, to the west of the city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in 2023 after long months of heavy fighting.

Ukrainian Military Response

The Ukrainian military's General Staff, in a late evening report, said Kyiv's forces had repelled 24 attacks around Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and other centres.

Russian commanders said last month their forces had seized Kostiantynivka, but Ukrainian officials have disputed the claim.

Statements from Ukrainian Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on Sunday made no reference to changes in frontline positions, but singled out for praise Ukrainian forces fighting in specific areas, notably Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia reports seizing two villages—Vasyutinske and Toretsk—near key Ukrainian strongholds, though Ukraine has not acknowledged these losses. (pravda.com.ua)
  • Fighting continues across the Donetsk ‘fortress belt’, particularly near Illinivka (outside Kostiantynivka) and Chasiv Yar, but major breakthroughs remain limited. (pravda.com.ua)
  • Ukraine’s defensive lines around Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk remain resilient; Russian tactics continue probing assaults along multiple axes with attritional gains. (pravda.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which villages in eastern Ukraine did Russia claim to capture?
Russia claimed to have captured Vasyutinske, east of Kramatorsk, and Toretsk, southwest of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region.
Has Ukraine confirmed the loss of these two villages?
Ukrainian forces have not acknowledged the loss of the settlements, and the battlefield reports have not been independently verified.
What is the current situation on the frontlines in the Donetsk region?
Russia is slowly advancing in Donetsk, but there has been little significant change in frontline positions for months.
Did Ukrainian forces repel any attacks in the recent fighting?
Ukraine's military reported repelling 24 attacks around Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and other locations.
What recent city did Russia claim to have seized, and what was Ukraine’s response?
Russia claimed to have seized Kostiantynivka, but Ukrainian officials have disputed this claim.

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