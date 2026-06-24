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Paramount ready to sell Universal Pictures JV for Warner deal, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paramount ready to sell Universal Pictures JV for Warner deal, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Paramount May Sell Universal Pictures JV Amid EU Scrutiny of Warner Bros Deal

By Foo Yun Chee

Paramount's Strategic Moves to Address Regulatory Concerns

EU Antitrust Review and Paramount's Divestment Offer

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance Corp is prepared to divest its film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures to address EU antitrust concerns about its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The offer, which follows a meeting with the European Union's antitrust regulators on Tuesday, will be submitted next Tuesday, the person said.

Extension of EU Review Deadline

That would extend the European Commission's preliminary July 7 deadline for the review by 10 working days to July 21.

Previous Regulatory Approvals and Market Reactions

Initial EU Approval Expectations

Reuters exclusively reported in February that the deal would easily secure EU approval, with Paramount willing to sell minor channels such as its children's brands if required. This is now off the table as there were no issues on that front, the source said.

Concerns from European Cinema Operators

Divesting the film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures could ease worries expressed by European cinema operators.

Paramount's Official Response

A spokesperson for Paramount said the company does not comment on ongoing regulatory proceedings.

Additional Regulatory Scrutiny and Global Implications

EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation Review

The deal is also being assessed in a separate proceeding under the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation, because Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Abu Dhabi's L'imad Holding Company and the Qatar Investment Authority are bankrolling the bid. Paramount is expected to win unconditional approval for this.

U.S. Regulatory and Legal Developments

The U.S. Justice Department cleared the acquisition last week, saying it was unlikely to harm competition or consumers. 

State-Level Legal Challenges in the U.S.

California, New York and other U.S. states are preparing a lawsuit to block the deal, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount proposes selling its Universal film distribution joint venture to address EU cinema operator concerns and satisfy antitrust scrutiny in Europe.
  • This move delays the European Commission’s initial July 7 review deadline by 10 working days, extending it to July 21.
  • The U.S. DOJ has already cleared the acquisition without conditions, while state attorneys general are preparing to challenge the deal in court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Paramount considering selling its Universal Pictures joint venture?
Paramount is prepared to divest its Universal Pictures joint venture to address EU antitrust concerns related to its planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.
What is the value of the Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery deal?
The acquisition is valued at $110 billion.
How has the EU reacted to the Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery deal?
The European Commission is reviewing the deal for antitrust issues, prompting Paramount's offer to divest its joint venture with Universal Pictures.
Has the US cleared the Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery?
Yes, the US Justice Department has cleared the acquisition, stating it is unlikely to harm competition or consumers.
Are there any other regulatory reviews affecting the deal?
Yes, the deal is also under review by the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation due to funding from Middle Eastern sovereign funds.

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