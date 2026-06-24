German Minister Reveals €2.3 Billion Already Spent on F126 Frigate Project
German Defence Minister Discusses F126 Frigate Project Expenditure
Project Costs and Decision to Halt
BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said continuing the landmark F126 frigate project would only result in disproportionately high costs and delays, adding that a good €2.3 billion had already been spent on the plans, which he has ditched.
Minister's Statement on Project Termination
"Better to have a tough ending than a drawn-out state of limbo," Pistorius said, adding he was examining claims for damages, though probably with little chance of success.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Seythal)