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Oil rises as uncertainty continues over reopening of Strait - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rises as uncertainty continues over reopening of Strait

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Climb as Strait of Hormuz Reopening Remains Uncertain Amid Talks

Market Update: Oil Prices React to Strait of Hormuz Developments

Current Situation and Price Movements

PERTH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as uncertainty continued over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran said a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes was in its final stages, but the U.S. must still meet other conditions.

Brent Crude and WTI Performance

Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.44%, to $84.79 by 2206 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $79.29 a barrel, or 1.08%, rising $1.12.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Helen ClarkEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose 1.44% to $84.79 and WTI climbed 1.08% to $79.29 by 22:06 GMT on August 10 following reports of Iran-Oman talks nearing completion (apnews.com).
  • Iran says negotiations with Oman over new maritime routes are in ‘final stages,’ but full reopening hinges on U.S. meeting additional conditions (apnews.com).
  • Even with a deal, analysts warn restoration of safe, normal shipping through the Strait may take weeks or months due to mine-clearance, insurer confidence, and operational readiness (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Monday?
Oil prices rose due to ongoing uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and unresolved negotiations involving Iran, Oman, and the US.
What is the current status of the Strait of Hormuz reopening?
A deal between Iran and Oman on new shipping lanes is in its final stages, but the US must still meet other conditions for full reopening.
How much did Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate rise?
Brent crude futures rose $1.20 to $84.79, and US West Texas Intermediate increased $1.12 to $79.29 a barrel.
What impact does uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz have on oil markets?
Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz causes oil prices to rise due to concerns about supply disruptions and geopolitical risks.
Who reported on the oil price movement and negotiations?
The oil price movements and updates on the negotiations were reported by Helen Clark and edited by Nick Zieminski.

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