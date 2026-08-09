Oil Prices Climb as Strait of Hormuz Reopening Remains Uncertain Amid Talks
Market Update: Oil Prices React to Strait of Hormuz Developments
Current Situation and Price Movements
PERTH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as uncertainty continued over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran said a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes was in its final stages, but the U.S. must still meet other conditions.
Brent Crude and WTI Performance
Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.44%, to $84.79 by 2206 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $79.29 a barrel, or 1.08%, rising $1.12.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Helen ClarkEditing by Nick Zieminski)