GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Burnham vows crackdown on misleading discounts and subscription traps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Burnham vows crackdown on misleading discounts and subscription traps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking consumer protection

UK Government Plans Crackdown on Misleading Discounts and Subscription Traps

Government Actions to Protect Consumers and Improve Living Standards

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Sunday he would crack down on misleading product discounts and subscription traps as part of a broader push to ease pressure on household finances.

Burnham wants to deliver improvements in living standards after a decade marked by unprecedented political instability, during which Britain had seven prime ministers and households saw little improvement in their spending power.

Since taking power on July 20, Burnham has removed a tax from domestic electricity bills, capped bus fares and lowered business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues, eager to show that he can act more decisively than his predecessor Keir Starmer.

Retailers' Misleading Pricing Claims to Be Banned

Banning Misleading Discount Practices

He plans to ban retailers from making misleading claims to shoppers about discounts, which make savings look larger than they really are.

The government will launch a consultation to assess whether tactics such as fake claims about previous prices, invented discounts and misleading recommended retail prices should be added to the list of practices banned under existing legislation.

Industry Response

However, the British Retail Consortium, which represents most major retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer, played down the extent of the current problem. "BRC members adhere to all rules and regulations on promotions, ensuring consumers benefit from genuine savings on the discounts offered," Tom Ironside, its director of business and regulation, said.

Crackdown on Subscription Traps

New Rules for Subscription Services

Burnham also wants to see an end to subscription traps, where people find it hard to cancel their subscriptions and contracts are automatically renewed at a higher cost.

New rules from January 2027 will mean businesses will need to provide clearer up-front information, regular reminders and a much easier exit to contracts. A new 14-day cooling-off period will also let consumers cancel after a trial or long-term contract renews.

Further Measures Expected

"Today is just the start," said Burnham, promising more measures would follow.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Toby Chopra and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Misleading pricing tactics (e.g. fake previous prices, exaggerated discounts) to be prohibited under new consultation proposals as part of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act framework
  • Subscription traps to face regulation: businesses must give clearer upfront info, renewal reminders, and simple cancellation paths; 14‑day cooling‑off period after trials or long‑term auto‑renewals starting in spring 2027
  • These consumer measures form part of broader cost‑of‑living relief under PM Burnham’s early measures, alongside VAT removal from electricity bills, capped £2 bus fares, and 20% business rates cuts for pubs, clubs and live music venues

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the UK government taking against misleading discounts?
The government plans to ban fake claims about previous prices, invented discounts, and misleading recommended retail prices under existing legislation.
What are subscription traps and how will they be addressed?
Subscription traps are practices that make it hard to cancel contracts, often with automatic renewals at higher costs. New rules from January 2027 will require clearer information and easier exits.
When will the new rules for subscriptions be enforced?
The new rules mandating clearer up-front information, reminders, and a 14-day cooling-off period will come into effect from January 2027.
Who represents the major UK retailers mentioned in the article?
The British Retail Consortium represents retailers like Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Marks & Spencer, stating they already follow rules on promotions.
What other consumer protection actions has PM Andy Burnham introduced?
Burnham has removed tax from domestic electricity bills, capped bus fares, and lowered business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, REC/KPMG say

UK's jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, REC/KPMG say

Image for UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology

UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology

Image for Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands

Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands

Image for Oil rises as uncertainty continues over reopening of Strait

Oil rises as uncertainty continues over reopening of Strait

Image for Russia says it captures two villages in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv reports frontline battles

Russia says it captures two villages in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv reports frontline battles

Image for Iran says Oman deal is in 'final stages' but US must act to open Hormuz

Iran says Oman deal is in 'final stages' but US must act to open Hormuz

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged
Image for Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row
Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row
Image for German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry
German trade deficit with China grows as Beijing relies less on European industry
Image for German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets
German minister wants to tie Deutsche Bahn bonuses to meeting targets
Image for Bulgaria says drone explodes in its airspace, no damage
Bulgaria says drone explodes in its airspace, no damage
Image for Leaders of Serbia and Ukraine pledge closer economic ties
Leaders of Serbia and Ukraine pledge closer economic ties
Image for Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents near Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents near Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Image for British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans
British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans
Image for Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'
Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'
Image for OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model, tightens controls
Image for US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter
US regulator rejects Dutch fintech Bunq's application for national bank charter
Image for UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
UK's Harworth rejects Peel Holdings' $787 million bid on valuation grounds
View All Finance Posts