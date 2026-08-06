UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions

Britain Announces Expanded Sanctions on Russia

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russian ships, banks and industrial companies on Thursday, in its latest effort to disrupt the oil revenues flowing to the Moscow which could be used to fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

Details of the New Sanctions

New Designations and Specifications

• The government said it was adding 13 new designations and six specifications under Russia sanctions laws.

Targets of the Sanctions

Russian Banks and Shadow Fleet Tankers

• Sanctions cover six Russian banks, six newly acquired shadow fleet tankers as well as four Russian companies importing tantalum and niobium, rare metals used in battlefield weapons.

Scope of the UK Sanctions Regime

• The UK government has now sanctioned over 3,400 individuals, entities and ships under the Russia sanctions regime since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Official Statements and Reactions

UK Government's Position

• "We will continue stepping up the pressure on Russia until a just and lasting peace has been reached," British foreign minister Ed Miliband said.

Russian Response

• Russia has previously dismissed Western sanctions as politically motivated. Its embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Britain's latest move.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)