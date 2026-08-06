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UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions

Britain Announces Expanded Sanctions on Russia

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russian ships, banks and industrial companies on Thursday, in its latest effort to disrupt the oil revenues flowing to the Moscow which could be used to fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

Details of the New Sanctions

New Designations and Specifications

• The government said it was adding 13 new designations and six specifications under Russia sanctions laws.

Targets of the Sanctions

Russian Banks and Shadow Fleet Tankers

• Sanctions cover six Russian banks, six newly acquired shadow fleet tankers as well as four Russian companies importing tantalum and niobium, rare metals used in battlefield weapons.

Scope of the UK Sanctions Regime

• The UK government has now sanctioned over 3,400 individuals, entities and ships under the Russia sanctions regime since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Official Statements and Reactions

UK Government's Position

• "We will continue stepping up the pressure on Russia until a just and lasting peace has been reached," British foreign minister Ed Miliband said.

Russian Response

• Russia has previously dismissed Western sanctions as politically motivated. Its embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Britain's latest move.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • This latest package adds 13 designations: six banks, six ships and an India‑based ship manager under UK Russia sanctions
  • Since February 2022, the UK has sanctioned over 3,200 individuals, companies and vessels—many aimed at cutting off oil and financial flows to Moscow
  • These actions build on broader UK efforts in 2026, where nearly 500 entities and ships were sanctioned under expanded measures targeting the shadow fleet and illicit finance networks

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sanctions has the UK announced against Russia?
The UK has imposed sanctions on six Russian banks, six ships, and an India-based ship management company.
Why is the UK sanctioning Russian ships and banks?
The sanctions aim to disrupt the flow of money that could be used to fund Russia's war against Ukraine.
How many Russian entities has the UK sanctioned since 2022?
Britain has sanctioned more than 3,200 individuals, businesses, and ships since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Are oil revenues a focus of the UK's Russia sanctions?
Yes, many UK sanctions target cutting off oil revenues to Russia.

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