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Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime €2.7 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy fines Rome e-scooter firms Bird, Dott and Lime €2.7 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Italy Fines Bird, Dott & Lime €2.7 Million Over Rome E-Scooter Practices

Italian Competition Authority's Actions Against E-Scooter Operators

Overview of the Fines

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority has fined e-scooter and e-bike operators Bird, Dott and Lime a total of almost €2.7 billion ($3.12 billion) for unfair commercial practices, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Details of the Violations

• The regulator said the three companies had made it unduly difficult for holders of annual public transport passes in Rome to access free ride packages to which they were entitled.

Breakdown of Fines

• Uber-backed Lime was fined €1.4 million, Dott €525,000 and Bird €750,000.

• The three micromobility operators did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Issues with User Request Management

• Bird, Dott and Lime had inadequate systems to manage user requests, causing long delays in activating the passes and reducing the time available to use them, the regulator said.

Additional Sanctions Against Bird

• It also sanctioned Bird for a separate alleged unfair practice of arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without prior warning.

Context of the Free Ride Benefit

• The free ride benefit for annual pass holders was part of the terms under which the firms won the 2023-2026 service contract for the city of Rome.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Operators Bird, Dott and Lime required to provide free ride packages to Rome annual Metrebus pass holders but delayed activation, limiting benefit access and prompting sanction by Italy’s antitrust authority (en.agcm.it)
  • Fine breakdown: Lime €1.4 million, Bird €750 000, Dott €525 000, total nearly €2.7 million (~$3.12 billion) as announced by Reuters on August 6, 2026 (en.agcm.it)
  • Bird additionally penalized for arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without notice, compounding unfair practices beyond delayed Pass activations (en.agcm.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Bird, Dott and Lime fined in Rome?
Italy's competition authority fined Bird, Dott, and Lime for making it difficult for annual public transport pass holders in Rome to access entitled free ride packages.
How much were Bird, Dott and Lime fined in total?
The total fine imposed on Bird, Dott, and Lime was nearly €2.7 million, with individual fines for each company.
What practices led to the fines for the e-scooter firms?
The fines were due to unfair commercial practices, including inadequate systems for managing user requests and, in the case of Bird, arbitrarily deactivating user accounts without warning.
Which company received the highest fine?
Uber-backed Lime received the highest fine at €1.4 million.
What was the benefit denied to Rome's public transport pass holders?
The benefit was free ride packages for annual public transport pass holders, as part of the Rome service contract terms.

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