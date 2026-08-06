Germany detains Ukrainian suspected of spying on defence firm

Germany Detains Ukrainian National Suspected of Spying on Defence Company
Suspected Espionage Incident in Southern Germany
Details of the Detention
BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have detained a 33-year-old Ukrainian national suspected of gathering information on the premises of a defence company in southern Germany for sabotage purposes, they said on Thursday.
Alleged Activities and Suspicions
The man, who was detained on Sunday, is suspected of working as a low-level agent on behalf of a foreign spy agency, they added, without naming which country.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Miranda Murray)