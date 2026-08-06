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Slump for UK builders abates in July, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slump for UK builders abates in July, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Construction UK economy

UK Construction PMI Rises in July, Downturn Slows for Builders and Firms

Key Developments in the UK Construction Sector for July

Overview of the Construction Industry Performance

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The downturn in Britain's construction industry eased in July as commercial building and housebuilding weakened less sharply and builders turned the most optimistic since before the Iran war started, a survey by S&P Global showed.

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 44.7 in July, jumping from 38.4 in June to well above the 40.0 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

"July data suggests that the performance of the UK construction sector has started to stabilise after a sharp downturn throughout the second quarter of 2026," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Detailed Breakdown of Sector Performance

Commercial Activity and Housebuilding Trends

• The commercial activity index was the highest in four months, rising to 46.8 in July from 41.5 in June

• Housebuilding declined at the slowest pace since October 2025

Civil Engineering and New Orders

• While civil engineering showed the steepest pace of decline among the PMI's main sub-categories, the downturn eased from the more than six-year low in June

• S&P's gauge of new orders was the highest since September 2025, signalling a slower decline in demand

Labour Market and Subcontractor Availability

Employment Trends

• Employment fell for the 19th month in a row, though at the slowest pace since February, before the Iran war began

Subcontractor Availability

• Subcontractor availability grew at the fastest pace since April 2025

Input Costs and Business Optimism

• A gauge of input costs eased to 69.8 from 77.9, slowing for the second straight month after May's near four-year high of 83.5

• Construction firms turned the most upbeat about the coming 12 months since February

Composite PMI and Broader Economic Impact

• The composite PMI, which includes services and manufacturing firms, rose to 51.6 from 48.4, the highest in five months

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Construction PMI rose to 44.7 in July from 38.4 in June, exceeding forecasts and indicating an easing—but continued—downturn.(investing.com)
  • Both commercial activity and housebuilding saw less severe contraction, while civil engineering remained the softest but improved from multi‑year lows.(investing.com)
  • New orders, subcontractor availability, and business sentiment all improved, while input cost inflation cooled significantly.(investing.com)
  • The broader economy showed stronger momentum: the composite PMI returned to growth at 52.1 in July, supported by services and manufacturing resilience, World Cup spending, and easing price pressures.(spglobal.com)
  • The recovery remains fragile amid geopolitical uncertainty, notably related to the Iran war, which continues to influence inflation and confidence trends.(spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK construction PMI in July 2026?
The UK Construction PMI stood at 44.7 in July 2026, up from 38.4 in June, according to S&P Global.
How did UK housebuilding perform in July 2026?
Housebuilding in the UK declined at the slowest pace since October 2025.
Which sector showed the steepest decline in the PMI report?
Civil engineering showed the steepest pace of decline, but the downturn eased from June's low.
How did employment trends fare in the construction sector?
Employment fell for the 19th consecutive month but at the slowest pace since February.
What does the composite PMI figure indicate?
The composite PMI, including services and manufacturing, rose to 51.6, the highest in five months.

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