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Italy industrial output plunges unexpectedly in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy industrial output plunges unexpectedly in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Economy Italy Industrial Output Markets

Italy’s Industrial Output Plunges 1.0% in June, Defying Analyst Forecasts

Industrial Output Data and Economic Impact

June Output Figures

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output fell 1.0% in June from the previous month, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday, a far weaker reading than expected that darkens the outlook for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Analyst Expectations vs. Actual Results

• A Reuters survey of 13 analysts had pointed to a 0.3% month-on-month rise in June, reversing a 0.3% decline in May.

• On a work day-adjusted year-on-year basis, output was down 0.6% in June, versus a forecast of a 1.0% increase.

Quarterly and Yearly Performance

Quarterly Trends

• Despite the June setback, in the second quarter industrial output was still up 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, following a 0.3% fall between January and March.

GDP Growth and Projections

First Half of the Year

• The Italian economy has held up better than many analysts expected in the first half of this year, with gross domestic product rising by 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second.

Government and Watchdog Forecasts

• Giorgia Meloni's government in April forecast full-year 2026 gross domestic product growth of 0.6%, but the budget watchdog UPB on Tuesday issued a significantly more upbeat projection of 0.9%.

Historical Growth

• In 2025 Italy grew by 0.5%, a third straight year of sub-1% growth.

Additional Notes

r=revised

(Reporting By Gavin Jones,graphic by Stefano Bernabei)

Key Takeaways

  • June’s industrial output in Italy fell 1.0% MoM versus expectations of +0.3%, signaling an abrupt slowdown that may cloud economic momentum.
  • Year‑on‑year output was –0.6%, missing the anticipated +1.0% rise, pointing to broader weak industrial performance.
  • Despite the June slump, Q2 output rose 0.4% QoQ and GDP grew 0.2% in Q2—suggesting resilience, though growth revisions and global headwinds temper optimism

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Italy's industrial output fall in June 2024?
Italy's industrial output fell by 1.0% in June 2024 compared to the previous month.
What was the expected change in Italy's industrial output for June?
Analysts expected a 0.3% rise in industrial output for June, but instead, there was a 1.0% decline.
How did Italy’s industrial output perform year-on-year in June?
On a year-on-year basis, industrial output was down 0.6% in June, compared to a 1.0% increase forecast.
What was the quarter-on-quarter change in industrial output in Q2 2024?
Industrial output in Italy rose by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2024.
How is Italy's economy performing overall in 2024?
Despite the June setback, Italy's economy grew 0.3% in Q1 and 0.2% in Q2 of 2024, with forecasts for modest annual growth.

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