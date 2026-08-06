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Sweden's top court clears way for transfer of seized ship to Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's top court clears way for transfer of seized ship to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Sweden’s Supreme Court Upholds Transfer of Seized Baltic Ship to Ukraine

Supreme Court Decision on Seized Baltic Vessel

Background of the Seizure

STOCKHOLM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's top court said on Thursday it has upheld a ruling that a cargo vessel seized in the Baltic Sea this year can be handed over to Ukraine, where it is suspected of illegally transporting grain from Russian-occupied territory.

Legal Proceedings and Appeals

Dismissal of Appeal by Ship Owners

The supreme court dismissed an appeal from the owners of the Caffa vessel, which was seized in March off southern Sweden on suspicion of sailing under a false flag and of violating maritime and ship safety laws due to a lack of seaworthiness.

Ukraine’s Investigation and War Crimes Probe

Ukraine has sought the ship as part of a probe into suspected war crimes involving the appropriation and removal of property from Russian-occupied territory.

Swedish Law and War Crime Allegations

Lower Swedish courts said those alleged actions could constitute a war crime under Swedish law, meaning Sweden could transfer the vessel and related evidence to Ukraine.

Final Ruling and Implications

"The Supreme Court does not grant leave to appeal. The Court of Appeal's decision is therefore final," the supreme court said in a ruling dated August 4. 

Crew and Ownership Details

Most of the 11 crew members on Caffa, which is owned by Caffa Shipping Limited, were Russian, police said at the time of the seizure.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, writing by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Sweden’s top court dismissed the owner’s appeal, making the appellate court’s June ruling final and authorising handover to Ukraine under its international legal assistance laws (domstol.se).
  • The Caffa was seized in March off southern Sweden for false‑flag sailing, seaworthiness violations, and suspected involvement in exporting stolen grain—conduct considered potentially a war crime under Swedish law (marketscreener.com).
  • This marks the first instance of a foreign court approving Ukraine’s request to seize and transfer a vessel implicated in wartime looting, setting a legal precedent in international cooperation on war‑crime investigations (en.interfax.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the cargo vessel Caffa seized in Sweden?
The Caffa was seized on suspicion of sailing under a false flag, violating ship safety laws, and lacking seaworthiness.
What is Ukraine's interest in the seized ship?
Ukraine seeks the vessel as part of a probe into suspected war crimes related to illegal grain transport from Russian-occupied territory.
What decision did Sweden's Supreme Court make regarding the ship?
The Supreme Court upheld the lower courts' decision, allowing the ship to be handed over to Ukraine.
Who were the crew members on the seized ship?
Most of the 11 crew members on the Caffa were Russian, according to Swedish police.
Can the decision of Sweden's Supreme Court be appealed?
No, the Supreme Court's decision is final and the appeal was dismissed.

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