Sweden’s Supreme Court Upholds Transfer of Seized Baltic Ship to Ukraine

Supreme Court Decision on Seized Baltic Vessel

Background of the Seizure

STOCKHOLM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's top court said on Thursday it has upheld a ruling that a cargo vessel seized in the Baltic Sea this year can be handed over to Ukraine, where it is suspected of illegally transporting grain from Russian-occupied territory.

Legal Proceedings and Appeals

Dismissal of Appeal by Ship Owners

The supreme court dismissed an appeal from the owners of the Caffa vessel, which was seized in March off southern Sweden on suspicion of sailing under a false flag and of violating maritime and ship safety laws due to a lack of seaworthiness.

Ukraine’s Investigation and War Crimes Probe

Ukraine has sought the ship as part of a probe into suspected war crimes involving the appropriation and removal of property from Russian-occupied territory.

Swedish Law and War Crime Allegations

Lower Swedish courts said those alleged actions could constitute a war crime under Swedish law, meaning Sweden could transfer the vessel and related evidence to Ukraine.

Final Ruling and Implications

"The Supreme Court does not grant leave to appeal. The Court of Appeal's decision is therefore final," the supreme court said in a ruling dated August 4.

Crew and Ownership Details

Most of the 11 crew members on Caffa, which is owned by Caffa Shipping Limited, were Russian, police said at the time of the seizure.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, writing by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Terje Solsvik)