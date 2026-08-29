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Headlines

Storm leaves one dead, two injured in Cyprus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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headlines Disaster Europe Mediterranean Weather

Storm in Cyprus Claims One Life, Two Injured After Boats Sink Off Coast

Deadly Storm and Rescue Operations in Cyprus

Incident Overview

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - One person died and six others were rescued after a storm and rough seas caused three boats to hit rocks and sink off Cyprus on Saturday, local media reported.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Details of the Rescue

A man was pulled unconscious from the sea by a rescue helicopter near Cape Greco on the island's southeastern coast and was later pronounced dead, while two of the survivors were treated in hospital, Sigmalive reported. 

Impact of the Storm

Widespread Damage

Heavy rain and strong winds swept across the Mediterranean island on Saturday, flooding streets, triggering landslides and toppling trees.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • One person died after being rescued unconscious from the sea near Cape Greco; two others were hospitalized after boats hit rocks amid rough seas. Overall, six people were rescued. (cyprus-mail.com)
  • The storm triggered flooding, landslides, downed trees, and 40 medium-voltage power faults across dozens of communities statewide, resulting in widespread outages. (en.politis.com.cy)
  • Eleven flights bound for Larnaca and Paphos were diverted during the storm; Hermes Airports noted operations had begun normalizing by afternoon. (cyprus-mail.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the storm in Cyprus?
A storm and rough seas caused three boats to hit rocks and sink off the coast of Cyprus, resulting in one death and two injuries.
Where did the Cyprus storm incident occur?
The incident took place near Cape Greco on Cyprus's southeastern coast.
How many people were affected by the Cyprus boat accident?
One person died, two people were injured and treated in hospital, and six were rescued in total.
What was the impact of the storm on the island?
Heavy rain and strong winds flooded streets, triggered landslides, and toppled trees across Cyprus.
Who reported on the Cyprus storm incident?
Local media, including Sigmalive, and Reuters reported on the storm's effects and rescue efforts.

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