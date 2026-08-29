Storm in Cyprus Claims One Life, Two Injured After Boats Sink Off Coast
Deadly Storm and Rescue Operations in Cyprus
Incident Overview
ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - One person died and six others were rescued after a storm and rough seas caused three boats to hit rocks and sink off Cyprus on Saturday, local media reported.
Rescue Efforts and Casualties
Details of the Rescue
A man was pulled unconscious from the sea by a rescue helicopter near Cape Greco on the island's southeastern coast and was later pronounced dead, while two of the survivors were treated in hospital, Sigmalive reported.
Impact of the Storm
Widespread Damage
Heavy rain and strong winds swept across the Mediterranean island on Saturday, flooding streets, triggering landslides and toppling trees.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Mark Potter)