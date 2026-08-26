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Finance

British households able to use plug-in solar panels to help with energy costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Energy UK News

UK Households Can Use Plug-In Solar Panels and Save on Energy Costs

Government Initiative to Reduce Household Energy Expenses

Introduction of Plug-In Solar Power Kits

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British households will be able to buy and use plug-in solar power kits from Thursday, the government said as it seeks to offer households options to curb their energy costs.

Context: Rising Energy Prices

Impact of Energy Price Cap Increase

• The announcement comes after energy regulator Ofgem upped its domestic energy price cap level by 4% from October as the war in Iran drives up wholesale energy costs.

Legal and Safety Changes

Updates to Plugs and Sockets Legislation

• Changes to the country’s plugs and sockets safety legislation mean households will now be able to legally use the solar kits capable of producing up to 800 watts of electricity, enough to power roughly 20% of an average home's power use, the government said.

Potential Savings for Households

Estimated Annual Savings

• It estimates using the units could save households up to £110 ($150) a year.

Availability and Pricing

Retailers Stocking Plug-In Solar Panels

• Major retailers including Amazon, Currys, Argos and Wickes have committed to stocking the panels in stores and online.

Current Pricing in Europe

• The 800W kits are currently available from around £400 to £600 in Europe, an earlier government consultation on the plans said.

Installation Considerations

Permissions and Regulations

• Buyers are advised to check for landlord, freeholder or planning permissions before installing devices, particularly in rented or shared properties, the government said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7344 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • From Thursday 27 August 2026, UK households can legally use plug‑in solar kits up to 800 W via standard sockets under updated safety rules (gov.uk)
  • Government and independent analysis estimate annual savings between £70 and £110, with a typical payback period of 4–6 years depending on usage and setup (moneysavingexpert.com)
  • Ofgem confirmed a 4 % rise in the energy price cap from 1 October 2026, increasing average household bills by ~£60/year, reinforcing demand for cost‑saving measures like plug‑in solar (ofgem.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money can British households save using plug-in solar panels?
Households can save up to £110 ($150) a year by using plug-in solar panels, according to the UK government.
What is the maximum power output allowed for plug-in solar panels in UK homes?
The new regulation allows households to use solar kits capable of producing up to 800 watts of electricity.
Where can consumers buy these plug-in solar panel kits?
Major retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos, and Wickes will stock the plug-in solar panels both in stores and online.
Do homeowners need special permissions to install plug-in solar panels?
Buyers are advised to check for landlord, freeholder, or planning permissions before installing plug-in solar panels, especially in rented or shared properties.
Why is the UK government encouraging the use of plug-in solar panels?
The government aims to offer households ways to reduce rising energy costs as a response to the increased domestic energy price cap set by Ofgem.

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