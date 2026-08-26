UK Households Can Use Plug-In Solar Panels and Save on Energy Costs

Government Initiative to Reduce Household Energy Expenses

Introduction of Plug-In Solar Power Kits

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British households will be able to buy and use plug-in solar power kits from Thursday, the government said as it seeks to offer households options to curb their energy costs.

Context: Rising Energy Prices

Impact of Energy Price Cap Increase

• The announcement comes after energy regulator Ofgem upped its domestic energy price cap level by 4% from October as the war in Iran drives up wholesale energy costs.

Legal and Safety Changes

Updates to Plugs and Sockets Legislation

• Changes to the country’s plugs and sockets safety legislation mean households will now be able to legally use the solar kits capable of producing up to 800 watts of electricity, enough to power roughly 20% of an average home's power use, the government said.

Potential Savings for Households

Estimated Annual Savings

• It estimates using the units could save households up to £110 ($150) a year.

Availability and Pricing

Retailers Stocking Plug-In Solar Panels

• Major retailers including Amazon, Currys, Argos and Wickes have committed to stocking the panels in stores and online.

Current Pricing in Europe

• The 800W kits are currently available from around £400 to £600 in Europe, an earlier government consultation on the plans said.

Installation Considerations

Permissions and Regulations

• Buyers are advised to check for landlord, freeholder or planning permissions before installing devices, particularly in rented or shared properties, the government said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7344 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jan Harvey)