Prince Harry, Meghan, and Children Set to Return to UK After Six Years
Royal Family's Anticipated Return to Britain
Background of the Move
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their children were expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday, the BBC reported, days after it was revealed the couple were moving back six years after quitting royal duties and relocating to California.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)