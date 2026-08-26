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Prince Harry and family to arrive in UK in return from US, BBC reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry and family to arrive in UK in return from US, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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headlines Royal Family International News

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Children Set to Return to UK After Six Years

Royal Family's Anticipated Return to Britain

Background of the Move

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their children were expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday, the BBC reported, days after it was revealed the couple were moving back six years after quitting royal duties and relocating to California.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The Sussex family is moving back to the UK after six years in the U.S., with their children, Archie (7) and Lilibet (5), set to begin school in Britain in September (theguardian.com).
  • King Charles III and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed, but Harry and Meghan will remain private individuals with no return to royal duties (theguardian.com).
  • Security arrangements remain unresolved as their previous publicly funded protection was downgraded after they stepped away from royal roles; decisions will be made by the UK’s security committee (please.untaint.us).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Prince Harry and his family expected to arrive in the UK?
Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children are expected to arrive in Britain on Wednesday.
Why is Prince Harry returning to the UK?
The return follows reports of Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to the UK six years after leaving royal duties.
Where did Prince Harry and Meghan relocate after quitting royal duties?
Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to California after stepping back from royal duties.
Who reported Prince Harry's return to the UK?
The BBC reported Prince Harry and his family's expected return to the UK.

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