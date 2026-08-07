GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian shares pause for US jobs, oil extends gains on Mideast risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian shares pause for US jobs, oil extends gains on Mideast risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Stocks, dollar steady ahead of US jobs report; oil wobbles

Market Overview and Key Influences

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks headed for their strongest weekly gain since May on Friday, ahead of major U.S. jobs data, as investor optimism over robust earnings growth and enthusiasm over AI helped offset concern about the conflict in the Middle East.

MSCI's All-World index has risen 2.4% this week, the most in three months, and on Friday was steady, while shares in drugmakers and technology companies lifted Europe's STOXX 600 by 0.6% on the day and 2% for the week.  

After bouts of volatility sparked by concerns over the durability of the AI-driven rally, investors are now squarely focused on the U.S. payrolls report due later in the day, which could prove crucial for the interest rate outlook. Forecasts are centred on a rise of 80,000 jobs for July after a 57,000 gain in June, with the unemployment rate forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

Federal Reserve and Interest Rate Outlook

Traders Split on Fed Rate Rise

TRADERS SPLIT ON FED RATE RISE

Money markets show traders are split over whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates next month, meaning Friday's payrolls number could be instrumental in tipping the balance in one direction or another.

"With yields and inflation still the key risks for stocks, we expect Friday's NFP to trade as a 'good news is bad news' print," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan, adding that a strong jobs number would reinforce higher-for-longer pricing and put upward pressure on rates.

Conversely, equities may respond positively to a soft non-farm payrolls report as yields ease and policy expectations shift towards a dovish path, added Feroli.

Fed Guidance and Market Volatility

Given Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's reluctance to offer any kind of guidance on what to expect in terms of monetary policy, the employment data could cause an even greater splash in the market than usual, analysts said.

"An exceptionally poor, or strong, print can in this way produce a much larger impact on pricings than in a time before, when the Fed was much clearer about its options. Vacuums must be filled by whatever is available and the market was always going to pick itself as the solution, and I suspect the practical impact of that will be a broad increase in volatility," Caxton strategist David Stritch said.

On the U.S. market, Nasdaq futures rose 0.6% and S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%. Shares in Cloudflare rose 16% in pre-market trading on Friday, having surged 18% after Thursday's closing bell following the cloud services provider's upbeat forecast.

Oil and Geopolitical Developments

Oil Climbs Again

OIL CLIMBS AGAIN

Conflict in the Middle East flared up again after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia, a major oil supplier. Riyadh has warned coordinated attacks by the Houthis and Iran-backed Iraqi militias were imminent.

Brent crude futures reversed course on Friday to fall 0.7% to around $82 a barrel, as investors shrugged off Saudi Arabia's warnings.

Iran's Strait of Hormuz Legislation

Iran, meanwhile, is reviewing a preliminary bill that would bar U.S., Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday, citing a lawmaker. The draft bill would impose fines of up to 20% of a ship's cargo value for violations of the proposed restrictions.

Currency, Treasury, and Commodity Markets

Treasury Yields and Dollar Movements

Treasury yields were roughly unchanged on the day, as uncertainty ahead of the jobs data kept trading activity subdued. The 2-year note yield was last at 4.243%, while the 10-year yield traded at 4.67%.

The U.S. currency held steady, leaving the Japanese yen at around 158.3 to the dollar. The U.S. jobs report could decide the next moves in the yen after last week's historic currency market intervention by Japan and the U.S. sparked a sharp rally.

Gold Performance

Gold, meanwhile, has traded in a mirror image of the dollar, rising to its highest in around six weeks this week, compared with the dollar trading around six-week lows. The gold price has risen by nearly 7% this week, its strongest such showing since mid-January, when it hit a record $5,594. It was last up 2% at $4,322 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Kate Mayberry, Susan Fenton and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets await U.S. payrolls data—around 80,000 gain expected—for Fed’s rate decision implications, with ‘good news is bad news’ risks noted by JPMorgan’s Feroli
  • Oil extends gains (Brent ~$83.4/barrel) as Houthi attacks and maritime risk premiums heighten, though weekly losses persist
  • Treasury yields edge higher and FX markets cautious; dollar steadies above ¥158 amid recent Japan intervention and Fed rate expectations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian shares holding steady this week?
Asian shares are holding steady as investors await crucial US jobs data, which could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next month.
How have Middle East tensions affected oil prices?
Oil prices have risen following renewed tensions in the Middle East, including attacks by Yemen's Houthis and potential legislative actions by Iran.
What is the significance of the US payrolls report for investors?
The US payrolls report is pivotal as it may indicate the direction of Federal Reserve policy, impacting both stock and bond markets.
Which Asian indices saw notable changes this week?
Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's KOSPI, and China's CSI 300 all experienced movements, with the KOSPI marking a seventh straight week of declines.
How are US Treasury yields and the dollar responding to current events?
Higher oil prices have lifted Treasury yields, while the US dollar remained steady in Asia after recent gains, especially against the yen.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
View All Finance Posts