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French AI company Mistral hits $24 billion valuation in funding round - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French AI company Mistral hits $24 billion valuation in funding round

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Mistral AI Hits $24B Valuation in Europe’s Largest Private Tech Funding

Mistral AI’s Record-Breaking Funding Round and Its Implications

By Inti Landauro and Elizabeth Howcroft

Overview of the Funding Round

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France's Mistral has raised €3 billion at a valuation of around €21 billion ($24 billion), in what the three-year-old AI company said on Tuesday was the biggest equity funding round by a privately owned European technology firm.

Mistral said that the round was jointly led by existing investor PSG Equity, along with South Korea's Samsung Electronics and the EU-backed Scaleup Europe Fund, which both invested in it for the first time.

Impact on European Tech Landscape

The fundraising makes Mistral Europe's second-highest-valued private tech group and the fastest-growing company in Europe, its chief financial officer Johan Bergqvist told Reuters.

Use of Funds and Competitive Position

He said that the funds will be used to power Mistral's models and invest in so-called frontier research, as the company seeks to compete with larger rivals.

Mistral is seen as Europe's best chance of developing a leading AI company, even though it is dwarfed by U.S. rivals including Anthropic, whose valuation is nearly 40 times bigger at $965 billion, and OpenAI, valued at $852 billion. 

Both are planning public listings this year.

Future Prospects and IPO Considerations

Bergqvist said that any IPO for Mistral was "always of course an optionality for us going forward" but that timing was "still up in the air", adding: "We don't have any ongoing discussions around that at the moment".

Tech Sovereignty and Global Expansion

Push for Technological Independence

TECH SOVEREIGNTY PUSH AND EXPANSION BEYOND EUROPE

Technological independence has become an urgent issue for Europe, highlighted in June by a U.S. decision to limit foreign access to two advanced models developed by Anthropic.

"The fact that the EU or Europe have to have their own kind of AI provider in the game is important," Bergqvist said.

"We have seen in the past that there is politics involved in the access of these solutions, and it's important that you make sure that you maintain access and do not compromise your kind of supply chain," he said, without referring to Anthropic directly.

Business Model and Global Client Growth

Mistral, which develops "open" models which allow its more than 125 customers to download and customise models on their own servers, is on track for $1 billion of annual recurring revenue by the end of the year, Bergqvist said.

Its client base is becoming more geographically diverse, he said, with growth particularly in Asia and North America.

Strategic Partnerships

Microsoft, which agreed to spend billions of dollars on Mistral's computing infrastructure in Europe as part of a deal announced in July, did not participate in the funding round, Bergqvist said.

($1 = €0.8603)  

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris and Inti Landauro in Brussels; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The €3 billion raise at a €21 billion valuation (~ $24 billion) constitutes Europe’s largest private tech equity funding round to date, significantly surpassing its prior €11.7 billion valuation in September 2025 (techcrunch.com).
  • Key new investors include PSG Equity (existing backer), South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, and the EU‑supported Scaleup Europe Fund, echoing a strategic push for European AI independence (techcrunch.com).
  • Mistral is now Europe’s second-highest-valued private tech firm, with ambitions to reach $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by year-end and expand its open-model clients mainly in Asia and North America (techcrunch.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Mistral AI raise in its latest round?
Mistral AI raised €3 billion in its latest funding round.
What is the new valuation of Mistral AI?
Mistral AI is now valued at around €21 billion ($24 billion).
Who led Mistral AI’s latest funding round?
The round was jointly led by PSG Equity, Samsung Electronics, and the Scaleup Europe Fund.
What will the new funds be used for at Mistral AI?
The funds will power Mistral’s AI models and support frontier research as the company competes globally.
Is an IPO planned for Mistral AI?
An IPO is considered an option, but there are no ongoing discussions or set timing.

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