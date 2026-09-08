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Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Iceland Calls In US Ambassador After Trump Posts Map Depicting Island Under US Flag

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Social Media Post

Background of the Incident

COPENHAGEN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iceland summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday after President Donald Trump posted an image on social media showing the island and other countries covered by the American flag, local broadcaster RUV said.

The map showed the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean covered by the U.S. flag, with the entire landmass labelled "United States of America".

Trump posted the image on his Truth Social platform without explanation.

Iceland’s Response

Summoning the U.S. Ambassador

Iceland's Foreign Minister, Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir, called in Billy Long, the U.S. ambassador to Iceland, who only formally took up the post last month, RUV reported.

"The position was clearly expressed that the post was completely inappropriate," the foreign ministry told RUV.

Official Reactions

The U.S. State Department, the U.S. embassies in Copenhagen and Reykjavik, and the U.S. consulate in Nuuk did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The Icelandic foreign ministry also did not reply to a request for comment.

Context: U.S. Interests in the Region

Greenland and Previous Tensions

Trump's assertions in recent years that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe.

Iceland’s EU Membership Debate

Iceland last month voted against reopening EU membership talks in a referendum where Trump's designs on Greenland had featured as a backdrop.

Some supporters of starting talks had cited concern about U.S. reliability as a reason to consider closer EU ties, though analysts said domestic economic concerns ultimately drove the result.

European Response and Statements

EU Investment in Greenland

Trump's post came hours after the European Commission announced a  €200 million ($232.50 million) investment in Greenland during a visit by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Danish and Greenlandic Positions

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, speaking to Danish news agency Ritzau in Nuuk, said the message from Greenland's government and people had been consistent.

Greenland’s Stance on American Influence

"The Greenlandic government and the Greenlandic people have said again and again that they do not want to be American," she said. "I hope no one is in any doubt about that, either in the United States or the rest of the world."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8602 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • Iceland’s Foreign Minister formally reprimanded U.S. Ambassador Billy Long, deeming Trump’s map post ‘completely inappropriate’ following its appearance on Truth Social without explanation (arctictoday.com).
  • The map depicted North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Greenland and Iceland overlaid with the U.S. flag and labeled “United States of America,” amplifying prior tensions around Trump’s interest in Greenland (arctictoday.com).
  • The incident coincided with the EU reaffirming its support for Greenland with a €200 million Global Gateway investment and a renewed Joint Declaration reinforcing European engagement in the Arctic (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iceland summon the US ambassador?
Iceland summoned the US ambassador after President Trump posted a map online showing Iceland under the American flag, which the Icelandic government found inappropriate.
What was depicted in the map posted by Trump?
The map showed the US, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean all covered by the US flag and labelled as the United States of America.
How did Iceland’s foreign ministry respond to Trump's post?
Iceland’s foreign ministry clearly expressed that the post was completely inappropriate during their meeting with the US ambassador.
Has Trump attempted to assert US interest in Greenland before?
Yes, Trump’s earlier comments about acquiring Greenland had previously caused tensions between the US and Denmark, as well as in wider Europe.
What recent EU action is mentioned in relation to Greenland?
The European Commission announced a €200 million investment in Greenland during a visit by the Commission President.

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