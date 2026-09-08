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Headlines

Thieves rob three paintings from French Riviera's Renoir Museum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Thieves Rob Three Paintings from Cagnes-sur-Mer's Renoir Museum in France

Details of the Renoir Museum Robbery

Incident Overview

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Renoir Museum on the French Riviera was targeted by two thieves who stole three paintings early on Tuesday, the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, where the museum is located, said in a statement on Facebook.

Timeline of the Robbery

The robbers broke into the museum a little before 6 am and took four paintings, mayor Bryan Masson said. He added that the police had spotted and chased them, but they escaped.

Recovery of One Painting

During the chase, they dropped one of the paintings, he added.

Context of Art Thefts in Europe

Art thieves in Europe are committing more violent robberies and specialist gangs have been replaced by ad-hoc ​opportunists recruited through social media, Europol said last month.

Recent High-Profile Heists

The heist at ‌the Louvre Museum in Paris in October last year was a prime example of this, Europol said, as the thieves threatened guards and visitors, and stole €88 million ($102.3 million) worth of jewels such ​as Empress Eugenie's tiara.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8605 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • At least four artworks were stolen from the Musée Renoir in Cagnes‑sur‑Mer, triggered by an alarm shortly before 6 a.m. on September 8 2026, and police spotted the suspects during their escape with one painting dropped (tf1info.fr).
  • Europol’s August 24 2026 report highlights a disturbing shift in museum heist tactics across Europe toward more violent, confrontational methods and ad‑hoc criminal groups organized via social media (europol.europa.eu).
  • This incident echoes wider trends in art crime, such as the October 2025 Louvre jewel theft and the high‑profile three‑minute March 2026 heist in Italy where Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse works were stolen—later recovered in August 2026 (europol.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many paintings were stolen from the Renoir Museum?
Three paintings were stolen from the Renoir Museum by two thieves early Tuesday morning.
Where is the Renoir Museum located?
The Renoir Museum is located in Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera.
Did the police manage to catch the thieves?
Police spotted and chased the thieves, but they managed to escape after dropping one painting.
How are art thefts in Europe changing according to Europol?
Europol reports more violent robberies, with ad-hoc opportunists replacing specialist gangs.
What was a recent example of a major art heist mentioned by Europol?
The Louvre Museum heist in Paris last October, where thieves stole €88 million in jewels, was mentioned.

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