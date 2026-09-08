Thieves Rob Three Paintings from Cagnes-sur-Mer's Renoir Museum in France

Details of the Renoir Museum Robbery

Incident Overview

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Renoir Museum on the French Riviera was targeted by two thieves who stole three paintings early on Tuesday, the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, where the museum is located, said in a statement on Facebook.

Timeline of the Robbery

The robbers broke into the museum a little before 6 am and took four paintings, mayor Bryan Masson said. He added that the police had spotted and chased them, but they escaped.

Recovery of One Painting

During the chase, they dropped one of the paintings, he added.

Context of Art Thefts in Europe

Art thieves in Europe are committing more violent robberies and specialist gangs have been replaced by ad-hoc ​opportunists recruited through social media, Europol said last month.

Recent High-Profile Heists

The heist at ‌the Louvre Museum in Paris in October last year was a prime example of this, Europol said, as the thieves threatened guards and visitors, and stole €88 million ($102.3 million) worth of jewels such ​as Empress Eugenie's tiara.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8605 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)