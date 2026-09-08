Thieves Rob Three Paintings from Cagnes-sur-Mer's Renoir Museum in France
Details of the Renoir Museum Robbery
Incident Overview
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Renoir Museum on the French Riviera was targeted by two thieves who stole three paintings early on Tuesday, the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, where the museum is located, said in a statement on Facebook.
Timeline of the Robbery
The robbers broke into the museum a little before 6 am and took four paintings, mayor Bryan Masson said. He added that the police had spotted and chased them, but they escaped.
Recovery of One Painting
During the chase, they dropped one of the paintings, he added.
Context of Art Thefts in Europe
Art thieves in Europe are committing more violent robberies and specialist gangs have been replaced by ad-hoc opportunists recruited through social media, Europol said last month.
Recent High-Profile Heists
The heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris in October last year was a prime example of this, Europol said, as the thieves threatened guards and visitors, and stole €88 million ($102.3 million) worth of jewels such as Empress Eugenie's tiara.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.8605 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)